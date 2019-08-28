MIRIS AS Enters Long-Term Advisory Agreement with US Capital Global

San Francisco-based private financial group engaged by international real estate firm MIRIS as financial advisor for capital formation.

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, California, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIRIS AS, a technology-driven real estate company that enables sustainable solutions for Smart Communities, today announced that it has entered into a long-term agreement with San Francisco-based private financial group US Capital Global to receive advice on all capital formation activity in relation to MIRIS.



US Capital Global has provided asset management and corporate financial services for over twenty years, focusing on lower middle market lending and investment banking. Led by lifelong entrepreneur Jeffrey Sweeney, US Capital Global has extensive experience in leading firms with a forward-thinking approach in both FinTech and impact development. In particular, the group supports technological innovations that can help improve and grow the finance sector. This includes a tokenized venture fund that makes equity investments in FinTech and blockchain infrastructure startups, overseen and developed by former SoftBank Capital, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, and Google employees.



Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Global, said: “We are very pleased to enter into a close relationship with MIRIS, which is a great example of an inspiring technology-driven company developing a portfolio of innovative and sustainable projects and products. We find it incredibly rewarding to support worthy companies like MIRIS, whose ethos centers around environmental impact, and to help them become even greater.



Jan Gunnar Mathisen, CEO of MIRIS, said: “Following a rigorous and thorough negotiation process, I am very much looking forward to carrying out our advisory agreement with US Capital Global. We are confident that this venture will prove to be a valuable experience for MIRIS, and most importantly, provide beneficial results for our future investors.”



About MIRIS

MIRIS addresses the changing relationship between communities and a greener world by integrating our living environment with the growing energy and data needs of today’s societies. MIRIS leverages innovative technologies to ecologically and ethically address the increased demand for energy and data. By using cutting-edge recovery and conversion methods to harness the heat waste energy from EDGE computing, and blockchain to ensure the efficient and transparent financing of projects, MIRIS is an integrated Smart Community enabler, underpinned by a financing operating and transaction processing platform. www.miris.no



About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services. Operating with its registered investment bank affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm acts as a licensed placement agent for companies, funds, and projects, and collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com



To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

Attachment

Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 415 889 1045 media@uscapglobal.com



