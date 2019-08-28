Flywire CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs’ 2019 FinTech Conference

Global Payment Solutions Driving Commerce Around the World

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire CEO Mike Massaro will be a featured speaker at Goldman Sachs’ 9th Annual FinTech Conference on Thursday, September 5th in New York City. Massaro will be part of a panel discussion on Global Payment Solutions Driving Commerce Around the World and be joined by the CEOs from Airwallex and SumUp. Steve Considine, Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, Investment Banking, and head of EMEA FinTech for Goldman Sachs, will moderate.



As demand has grown for ways to simplify and accelerate complex payment and receivables processes, Flywire has emerged as one of the leading solutions, providing a single point of management and payer engagement from billing and payment through reconciliation. To date, the company has processed over $12 billion for over 2,000 clients in business, travel, education and healthcare.

About Flywire

Flywire solves complex payment problems for businesses and institutions to empower new opportunities globally and locally. The company processes billions in payments per year, connecting entities to make transactions faster, more secure, less expensive, and more transparent. Clients in business, education and healthcare use Flywire’s full-service platform to tailor the payment experience for their customers and to create a single point of visibility and control for payer engagement and receivables management – from invoicing to payment reconciliation. Flywire also supports its clients with end-to-end customer support, including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as around-the-clock online payment tracking.

The company is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, London and Manchester (UK), Valencia (Spain), Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Cluj (Romania), and Sydney. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com .

