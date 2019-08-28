Star2Star Named In Unified-Communications-As-A-Service (UCaaS) Providers Evaluation

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star Communications, provider of the world’s only Full Spectrum Communications Solution, today announced that they have been named in The Forrester Wave™: Unified-Communications-As-A-Service (UCaaS) Providers, Q3 2019. Star2Star was ranked amongst the top nine providers in the market.



Forrester evaluated participating vendors with criteria in three categories: market presence, current offering, and strategy. The report notes that, “while most vendors can deploy subscribers globally, Leaders have full sales, support, and partner ecosystems around the globe and help customers derive the most value from their offerings with full-fledged customer success management (CSM) functions.”

According to the report, “A development and marketing partnership with Citrix provides a unique integrated virtual desktop workspace (StarDaaS™), which overcomes the challenges of delivering voice in those environments. The StarMessenger® app integrates a user’s DID number with SMS/text messaging. StarCenter® 3 is its native contact center, which it aims at cost effective, voice-centric departmental deployments.”

“We are elated to be recognized in this prestigious report,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “It is an honor to be recognized alongside other communications providers, and we believe that our unique solutions and dedication to partner success are key factors for our consideration. We truly believe that a Full Spectrum Communications Solution is the future of the industry and strive every day to deliver better communications solutions and services to our partners and their customers.”

Find the full report here .

About Star2Star Communications

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from pure to on-premises cloud, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, presence management, SMS/MMS, and virtual apps and desktops. Merged with Blueface, the leading pan-European UCaaS provider, Star2Star possesses a global influence and customer base.

Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation™ Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star's StarCloud+ architecture offer the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider the StarCloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last six years.

Casey O’Loughlin

coloughlin@star2star.com



