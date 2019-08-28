There were 605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,801 in the last 365 days.

Mattress Warehouse Announces Opening of New Location in Oakmont, PA

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse (sleephappens.com) is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Oakmont, PA.

The new store, located at 325 Hulton Road, is open seven days a week.

The Oakmont location has sleep experts to help you find your perfect mattress. When you come into this new Mattress Warehouse location, test out the patented bedMATCH™ system. This sleep diagnostic system uses a variety of measurements and scientific calculations, which will help the sleep specialists narrow down hundreds of mattress selections to just a few. This makes your decision easier knowing that it’s based on science, and your specific measurements.

Each store carries the latest mattress models from top brands such as Aireloom, Kingsdown, TEMPUR-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and more. Mattress Warehouse stores also carry a wide range of sleep accessories, pillows, sheets, and protectors from Bedgear, Sealy, and more.

Mattress Warehouse of Oakmont is located near Walgreens and Oakmont Bakery.

About Mattress Warehouse – Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for 30 years, it is our mission to provide each customer with a relaxed and educational buying process that provides the best overall sleep experience with quality products at the best possible price.

