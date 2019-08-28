Masonry Mortar Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Masonry Mortar Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Masonry Mortar Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Masonry Mortar Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The report published in HeyReport on the global masonry mortar market revealed the growth of the market to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the masonry mortar market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

Competitive Landscape

The global masonry mortar market comprises a host of key players. This includes names like Ardex, Saint-Gobain Weber, Mapei, Materis, CBP, Sika, BASF, HB Fuller, Henkel, Knauf, Sto, Hanil Cement, Baumit, Dryvit Systems, Bostik, AdePlast, Caparol, Grupo Puma, Cemex, Forbo, CPI Mortars, Quick-mix, and others.

Market Overview

Mortar is a workable paste that is used for binding building blocks like bricks, stones, and concrete masonry units. It is also used for filling up and sealing the uneven gaps between building blocks and also aids in adding decorative colors or patterns in masonry walls. A mortar paste includes asphalt, pitch, and soft mud or clay like the ones used between mud bricks. Mortar comes from the Latin word mortarium, which means crushed. The masonry, however, is the building of structures that are made up of individual units. These individual units are laid in and bound together with the help of mortar.

The global market for masonry market growth is primarily driven by the increasing number of construction activities undertaken across the world. Masonry mortars offer stunning technical properties to meet the stringent performance level criterias and requirements that are extremely common in the present day construction landscape. These are economical in nature and help curb down the potential construction issues of a structure. A masonry mortar comprises a precise blend of materials and with the addition of water, a render is created. The construction industry is bound to grow at a massive pace in the coming years and the masonry mortar market is expected to show positive results due to the same.

Market Segmentation

The global masonry mortar market has been segmented in terms of type and application.

By application, the market divides into home decoration industry, construction industry, and others.

By type, the market segments into polymer cement mortar, polymer cement mortar, pozzolanic mortar, ordinary cement mortar, lime mortar, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global masonry mortar market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

With the construction industry being dominated by private and state-owned organizations, there has been an increase in the spending level from their side. This has, in turn, boosted the worldwide market for masonry mortars. However, regionally, the Asia Pacific regional market of masonry motor is expected to gain positive growth over the forecast period. The presence of China alone is one of the biggest driving factors of the regional market. The massive infrastructure of the nation and the ongoing residential growth therein has placed China as the leading nation in the global masonry mortar market. The expanding number of infrastructural constructions and the proliferating production volume of masonry mortar in the nation is pushing the regional market towards a positive direction.

