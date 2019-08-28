Natural Cheese Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Natural Cheese Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Natural Cheese Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Natural Cheese Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Natural Cheese Market was estimated around 61.1 billion USD in 2018 with CAGR 8.4 % 2019-2025.

The global Natural Cheese Market was estimated around 61.1 billion USD in 2018 with CAGR 8.4 % 2019-2025.

Cheese has an important place in European food since ages and its consumption expanded worldwide with European reign and culture. It is a dairy product derived from milk with longer shelf life unlike milk in natural form. Though considered as ancient food and being produced since ages the earlier manufacturing of cheese were likely sour and salty but with improved methods and storing facility the quality and consumption has increased based on the supply demand of its use.

The mass production of cheese has made it easily available for all sections of the society. Having high content of protein, fat, phosphorus and calcium, the worldwide exposure, and being manufactured in various textures, flavors and forms lead to the popularity of cheese going up globally.

Following is the list of key manufacturers of cheese worldwide:

1)Arla Foods

2) Bongrain

3) Devondale Murray Goulburn

4) Fonterra

5) Leprino Foods

6) Friesland Campina

7) GroupeLactalis

8) Almarai

9 Calabro Cheese Corporation

10) Bega Cheese

11)Bletsoe Cheese

12)Brunkow Cheese Factory

13) Burnett Dairy

14) Cady Cheese Factory

15) Dupont Cheese

16) Emmi

17) Hook'S Cheese Company

18) Kraft

19) Mother Dairy

20) Parag Milk Foods

21) Saputo

22) Sargento Foods

23) Beijing Sanyuan

24) Yili

25) Mengniu Dairy

26) Bright Dairy

27) Inner Mongolia Licheng

28) Knight Dairy

29) Shandong TianjiaoBiotec and others.

Market Segmentation of cheese consumption:

Apart being used traditionally in certain regional dishes the wide use of cheese is found in fast food industry where it forms a chief ingredient of various food items. The increasing demand of fast food worldwide had increased the global market size of cheese and hence has affected the import export business of cheese marketing. Apart from regional production it I s also manufactured in big factories now to meet the market demand and hence is readily available in online stores, supermarkets, local markets in various forms. We have discusses below different forms and type of application of cheese.

Major type of application:

1) Bakery & Confectionery

2) Sweet & Savory Snacks

3) Sauces, Dressings, Dips, and Condiments

4) Ready to eat meals and others.

Major milk-sources of cheese:

1) Cow milk

2) Goat milk

3) Buffalo milk

4) Sheep milk and others

Major Type as follows:

1) Cream and Soft Cheese

2) Mozzarella and Semi-soft Cheese

3) Medium-hard Cheese

4) Hard Cheese

5) Cheddar

6) Natural and Processed cheese

Forms in which it is consumed:

Cheese though is a quick food and eaten widely for its taste and nutritious value, but it could be converted into various forms like diced/cubed, shredded, sliced cheese, liquid form etc.

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

With the increasing demand of cheese as preferred quick food its productions has expanded majorly out of its regional market, i.e. Europeans countries which still enjoy the leading position in cheese manufacturing followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America ,Middle East & Africa.

Below is the list of major exporters of cheese in world market:

Germany: US$4.6 billion (14.5% of total cheese exports)

Netherlands: $4.1 billion (13%)

France: $3.7 billion (11.6%)

Italy: $3.3 billion (10.4%)

Continued....

