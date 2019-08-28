Premium Income Corporation Announces Closing of Overnight Offering

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) – Premium Income Corporation (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced treasury offering of 1,335,100 Preferred Shares and 1,335,100 Class A Shares for gross proceeds of approximately $27.77 million. The Preferred and Class A Shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbols PIC.PR.A (Preferred Shares) and PIC.A (Class A Shares).



The Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $14.70 per Preferred Share and the Class A Shares were offered at a price of $6.10 per Class A Share. The Preferred Share and Class A Share offering prices were determined so as to be non-dilutive to the net asset value per unit of the Fund as of August 15, 2019, as adjusted for dividends and certain expenses accrued prior to the closing of the offering.

The Fund invests in a portfolio consisting principally of common shares of Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. To generate additional returns above the dividend income earned on the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund will selectively write covered call options in respect of some or all of the common shares in the Fund’s portfolio. The manager and investment manager of the Fund is Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

The Preferred Shares pay fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions in the amount of $0.215625 ($0.8625 per annum) per Preferred Share representing a yield of 5.75% on the original issue price of $15.00. The Class A Shares currently pay quarterly distributions in the amount $0.20319 ($0.81276 per annum) per Class A Share.

The syndicate of agents for the offering was co-led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and Scotiabank.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior VP & CFO



