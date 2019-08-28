Turning Point Therapeutics Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing novel drugs to address treatment resistance, announced that President and CEO Athena Countouriotis, M.D., will participate in the 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference and Citi’s 14th Annual Biotech Conference on Sept. 4-5 in Boston.



On Sept. 4, Dr. Countouriotis will present a company overview at the Wells Fargo conference beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET and participate in a panel discussion about targeted therapies at the Citi conference beginning at 3 p.m. ET. Both sessions will be accessible via an audio webcast through the Investors page of www.tptherapeutics.com .

About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company’s lead program, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting genetic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is currently being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. Turning Point’s kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:

Jim Mazzola

jim.mazzola@tptherapeutics.com

858-342-8272



