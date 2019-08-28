Martie L. Moore joins Immersive Health Group as Chair of its ContinuumXR Clinical Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immersive Health Group, LLC (“IHG”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc., and a provider of evidence-based, outcome driven Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality (“VR” and “AR”) healthcare solutions, announced today that Martie L. Moore has joined its wholly-owned venture, ContinuumXR, as Chair of the Clinical Advisory Board.



ContinuumXR (“CXR”) is a VR and AR software training platform specifically designed for clinician and caregiver learning and practice. CXR translates comprehensive healthcare data into immersive training simulations and experiences that are ROI driven and uniquely designed to prepare each clinician and caregiver to deliver the next generation of patient care, quality improvement and reduce healthcare costs.

Martie L. Moore, MAOM, RN, CPHQ, is an award-winning nurse executive with nearly 30 years of experience leading healthcare teams and organizations. Most recently, as the Chief Nursing Officer of Medline Industries, Inc., Martie led a human-centered design initiative in product development to advance quality and patient safety with health system customers. Prior to joining Medline, she served as Chief Nursing Officer at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, part of Providence/St. Joseph Health where she led the organization through a third and fourth magnet designation with the American Nurses Credential Center (ANCC).

Martie commented, “As healthcare transforms to meet the growing needs and demands of the US population, so must the methodology of how clinical skills and knowledge be elevated and applied into clinical practice. The pendulum is moving faster and the need for gaining expertise within the clinical setting is accelerating faster than traditional training methods. I’m excited to be joining IHG and CXR as part of the next horizon in advancing evidence based practice into daily action.”

“Transforming the way clinicians and caregivers gain knowledge, acquire skills and practice care delivery may be the single most impactful step we can take today to address caregiver burnout, patient experience, clinical quality and cost containment”, said IHG General Manager Dov Hirsch. “The CXR Advisory Board requires a clinical leader who shares our vision and brings deep experience as a caregiver, administrator, clinical educator and innovator. The addition of Martie represents a strategic milestone for IHG. She will lead, develop and expand CXR’s Advisory Board and Consortium, building a culture of clinician and educator-driven innovation throughout IHG and CXR’s suite of solutions - designed by, and for, caregivers.”

About Immersive Health Group, Inc.

IHG is a digital health company that leverages leading-edge VR/AR technologies to measurably improve the patient’s user-experience and health outcomes, increase access to care, optimize care delivery, and educate and train clinicians, practitioners and patients. For more information on the Immersive Health Group, please visit www.immersivehealthgroup.com

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group is a Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating entrepreneurs in the VR/AR industry. Glimpse' unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR entrepreneurs and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

For additional information please contact:

Dov Hirsch

General Manager

Immersive Health Group, LLC

dov@immersivehealthgroup.com

Maydan Rothblum

CFO & COO

The Glimpse Group, Inc.

(917) 292-2685

maydan@theglimpsegroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.