Greenliant ArmourDrive™ SSDs Reach 250,000+ P/E Cycles with EnduroSLC™ Technology

EX Series Industrial Grade SATA M.2, mSATA, 2.5” and CFast Provide Ultra Robust Data Retention and Ultra High Endurance

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif. and BEIJING, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenliant is now sampling its new high-reliability SATA 6Gb/s ArmourDrive™ EX Series products to customers that need ultra robust data retention, ultra high endurance data storage capable of operating under heavy workloads in extreme environments. Designed with Greenliant’s EnduroSLC™ Technology, SATA ArmourDrive EX Series solid state storage modules achieve 50K, 100K and industry-leading 250K+ program-erase (P/E) cycles and provide enhanced data retention. EnduroSLC-enabled SSDs offer high data storage integrity and can withstand wide temperature operations without losing data.



The new industrial temperature (-40°C to +85°C) EnduroSLC ArmourDrive products with 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) NAND include:

SATA M.2 EX Series (2242: 8GB-128GB / 2280: 8GB-256GB): http://bit.ly/SATA-M2-SSD

mSATA EX Series (8GB-128GB): http://bit.ly/mSATA-SSD

SATA 2.5” EX Series (16GB-256GB): http://bit.ly/SATA-2point5-SSD

CFast EX Series (8GB-128GB): http://bit.ly/CFast

The SATA ArmourDrive EX Series expands the EnduroSLC product family, which also includes SATA 6Gb/s NANDrive™ and 100-ball/153-ball eMMC NANDrive™ ball grid array (BGA) solid state drives (SSDs).

“SSD and memory card users that need super-high endurance and long-term data retention over a broad temperature range have limited options, since today’s NAND flash marketplace is highly focused on consumer applications,” said Jim Handy, principal analyst, Objective Analysis. “Greenliant’s EnduroSLC products should find a warm reception among these elite users.”

Availability

Greenliant is sampling select ArmourDrive EX Series products with 50K, 100K and 250K endurance, and plans to start volume shipping in 4Q 2019. 3D MLC NAND-based ArmourDrive MX Series products are also expected to ship in volume in 4Q 2019 with sampling in early 4Q 2019. For more information about the new ArmourDrive products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales .

At IC China

Greenliant is showing its ArmourDrive EX Series lineup at IC China 2019, September 3-5, in the Shanghai New International Expo Center. Greenliant’s NANDrive portfolio of eMMC, SATA and PATA BGA SSDs, ArmourDrive MX and PX Series, and Enterprise products will also be on display. IC China attendees can meet with Greenliant in booth N4-023A to learn how these products support a wide variety of data storage requirements.

About EnduroSLC™ Technology

EnduroSLC is a proprietary 3D NAND management technology developed by Greenliant for high reliability applications requiring superior data retention and endurance in extreme temperature, high stress environments. With advanced hardware ECC capabilities and NAND flash management algorithms, EnduroSLC Technology significantly extends the write endurance of 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) SSDs reaching industry leading 250K+ program-erase (P/E) cycles. EnduroSLC enabled products meet robust data retention requirements under complex temperature conditions and support wide cross-temperature ranges between data programming and reading. Further, due to its substantially lower bit error rate, an EnduroSLC SSD provides better consistency in read/write performance throughout product lifetime. https://www.greenliant.com/EnduroSLC

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 25 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, EnduroSLC, ArmourDrive and NANDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: Tara Yingst Greenliant Systems 408-200-8062 media@greenliant.com

ArmourDrive™ EX Series SSDs Greenliant’s ArmourDrive™ EX Series solid state drives and memory cards, designed with EnduroSLC™ Technology, offer 50K, 100K and industry-leading 250K+ P/E cycles. With a wide range of form factors (CFast, SATA 2.5”, mSATA, SATA M.2 2242 / 2280), ultra robust data retention and operating between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius, ArmourDrive EX Series gives customers high-reliability and long-life data storage that withstands heavy workloads under complex conditions.



