GroSciences Initiates Beta-testing of Tru-Hemp ID In North Carolina and Vermont

/EIN News/ -- Tru-Hemp ID Can Effectively Distinguish Between Hemp and Cannabis

BOULDER, CO, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP), a leading independent testing laboratory, data analytics and formulation firm focused on the developing cannabis and hemp markets, is pleased to announce that GroSciences, its wholly owned subsidiary, has successfully completed beta-testing of its “Tru-Hemp ID” kit. Tru-Hemp ID distinguishes hemp cultivars from drug-type I cannabis (which are different genetic cultivars of cannabis) via a DNA test of the plant sample.

Under the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized hemp cultivation, hemp is defined as having less than 0.3% delta-9-THC by dry weight. As a result, compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill is usually determined by analyzing the THC content of a particular plant sample. Tru-Hemp ID offers a simpler method for determining the strain of a particular plant in the form of a genetic test. A full analysis of all data collected thus far using the Tru-Hemp ID kit that correlates the genetic outcome of samples with their actual THC content will be forthcoming.

“Hemp farmers in North Carolina and Vermont were very receptive to using the Tru-Hemp ID kit,” stated Cindy S. Orser, PhD, Chief Science Officer, Digipath, Inc. “Farmers want to have the ability to definitively verify what they are buying, particularly when purchasing hemp seeds from other states or countries, or cannabis clones.”

Dr. Orser also spent time with the Vermont Department of Agricultural staff, including the Vermont hemp program director, Cary Giguere. Vermont, a progressive cannabis state, already provides for the use of genetic testing to discriminate hemp cultivars from drug-type I cannabis in lieu of a chemical analysis of the mature flower for delta-9-THC content under the 2018 Farm Bill.

“It is rewarding to see our first genetic product entering a successful beta test phase,” added Dr. Orser. “We are enthusiastic about the market opportunity and the interest from hemp farmers and hemp regulators.”

About Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP)

Digipath, Inc ., supports the cannabis industry’s best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, formulations, and new canna-tech to the cannabis industry.

Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client’s products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

GroSciences delivers a new approach to canna-tech product development in the cannabis industry and is developing its True-Hemp ID kit for cannabis cultivar identification for hemp and cannabis market participants and law enforcement agencies.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Digipath, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Media

team@integritymedia.com

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityMedia.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.