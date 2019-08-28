Selligent Marketing Cloud Powers Build.com Digital Campaign Delivering 177 Percent Increase in Conversion Rate and Minimized Abandoned Shopping Carts

Behavioral Targeting and Dynamic Personalization Marketing Drive Conversions for Leading Online Home Improvement Retailer

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global B2C marketing automation company, Selligent Marketing Cloud, today shared the results of a multi-faceted, dynamic marketing campaign by leading online home improvement retailer Build.com . Known for delivering seamless customer experiences, Build.com recognized a spike in abandoned digital shopping carts and turned to Selligent Marketing Cloud to address the ongoing issue for the brand and across seven of its sub-brands. Through smart segmentation, behavioral targeting, dynamic personalization and customer journey automation, the Selligent-powered campaign generated 177 percent increase in conversion rates for Build.com.



Using Selligent Marketing Cloud and powerful lifecycle marketing technology, Build.com leveraged customer profile data and behavioral insights to automate relevant content to specific segments that were determined and timed based on the customer’s activity. If a purchase was not completed, Build.com had the ability to send specifically-timed and targeted follow-ups, with every activity informing and updating the customer’s profile to avoid over-messaging. Selligent Marketing Cloud managed the entire campaign, captured critical data and automated responses, ultimately to drive valuable insights for Build.com’s marketing team. As a result, Build.com was able to drastically reduce cart abandonment rates across all seven e-commerce websites under its brand. Other incredible success metrics include:

28 percent increase in Average Order Values (AOV)

12.6 percent growth in the percentage of Carts to Orders

40 percent increase in click-through rates (CTR) compared to average

“Selligent Marketing Cloud’s email automation and smart segmentation features enabled us to drastically reduce our cart abandonment rates with simple cart recovery reminders,” said Jesus Gonzalez, Email Marketing Specialist at Build.com. “When our messaging dynamically responds to our customers’ real-time behavior, we can ensure each reminder email is as relevant, and therefore successful, as possible.”

Build.com’s four-part campaign was tailored to its e-commerce challenges and designed to empower the company’s data to inform new ways to target customers, keep them engaged, and convert their interests into revenue -- all the while staying true to Build.com’s promise of dynamic customer experience. The approach to leverage data to design tailored customer journeys was a huge success.

“Abandoned shopping carts are estimated to cost e-commerce companies $7 trillion in revenue per year, which is a huge challenge that must be addressed early,” said John Hernandez, CEO of Selligent Marketing Cloud. “Build.com’s ability to listen to customers, capture their sticking points, and guide them to purchase through the use of smart targeting and dynamic content is proof that they can successfully continue to deliver relevant experiences and drive revenue.”

Learn more about Build.com’s success story here .

About Selligent Marketing Cloud

Selligent Marketing Cloud is a sophisticated B2C marketing platform that empowers ambitious relationship marketers to maximize every moment they engage with consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent Marketing Cloud enables marketers to easily target, trigger, and deliver highly personalized messaging across all critical channels.

More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent Marketing Cloud to help deliver their marketing programs. With 10 offices across the United States and Europe and more than 50 partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service.

Learn more at www.selligent.com and connect with the team at Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

About Build.com

Headquartered in Chico, California, Build.com is a leading online home improvement retailer featuring a complete selection of products in every home improvement category, including lighting, hardware, plumbing, appliances, and decor. Established in 2000, Build.com employs more than 700 people in its Chico, CA and Atlanta, GA offices, with project experts available seven days a week to help consumers and pros make every project a success. Build.com is a Ferguson Enterprise Company.

Media Contact: Sylvie Tongco, Director of Corporate Communications Sylvie.Tongco@selligent.com



