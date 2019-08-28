Imprivata and Vocera Partner to Advance Mobility in Healthcare

Secure and convenient authentication helps optimize care coordination and clinical communications

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass. and SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata ® , the healthcare IT security company, and Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced a partnership to help healthcare organizations unlock the full potential of mobility in healthcare. Combining Imprivata Mobile Device Access with Vocera Collaboration Suite , the partnership enables fast, familiar authentication into shared clinical mobile devices and the Vocera smartphone application, eliminating the burden of manual logins for healthcare providers.



The joint solution gives clinicians the same secure clinical communication capability they currently have with Vocera Collaboration Suite, with the addition of single sign-on (SSO) for faster access. Imprivata Mobile Device Access also enables users to access shared mobile devices with a simple tap of a proximity badge, which increases device security, protects PHI, and improves auditing, all without disrupting clinical workflow.

Imprivata Mobile Device Access integrates seamlessly with Imprivata OneSign ® , healthcare’s leading enterprise SSO and virtual desktop access platform, leveraging the same core infrastructure. For providers, this ensures a fast, familiar, and consistent authentication workflow experience across workstations, virtual desktops, and mobile devices. This integration also allows IT administrators to set user authentication polices for all systems and workflows from a single, centralized platform, which improves compliance reporting, reduces total cost of ownership, and minimizes the IT resources required to administer and manage authentication workflows.

“By partnering with the leading clinical communication provider, we’re able to give our joint customers the ability to access their secure messaging platform with just a simple tap of a badge,” said Dr. Sean Kelly, Chief Medical Officer at Imprivata. “Not only does this ensure a faster, more efficient workflow for providers, giving them more time to spend on patient care, but it also allows hospitals to further capitalize on their investments in shared mobile devices.”

Vocera Collaboration Suite is an enterprise-class solution that keeps clinical communication flowing inside and outside the hospital, helping ensure frictionless workflows across sites and shared devices. The smartphone app enables clinicians to securely text and call each other simply by saying a name, role, or group. At a glance, users are able to see who is logged on and available. The intelligent app, powered by the Vocera Platform, also routes alert and alarm notifications to the right care team members with contextual patient information to support clinical decisions.

“In today’s healthcare environment, every minute counts – every minute is precious. Every minute we give back to clinicians to spend on direct patient care, the better,” said Benjamin Kanter, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer at Vocera. “This single sign-on solution is an intelligent way to save valuable time and simplify clinical workflows to make the lives of physicians and nurses easier.”

About Imprivata

Imprivata®, the healthcare IT security company, provides healthcare organizations globally with a security and identity platform that delivers ubiquitous access, positive identity management, and multifactor authentication. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information to address critical compliance and security challenges while improving productivity and the patient experience. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera offers the leading platform for improving clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,850 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,600 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected our clinical communication and workflow solutions. Care team members use our solutions to communicate and collaborate with co-workers by securely texting or calling, and to be notified of important alerts and alarms. They can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or our hands-free, wearable Vocera Smartbadge and Vocera Badge. Interoperability between the Vocera Platform and more than 140 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue; speed up staff response times; and improve patient care, safety, and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, nuclear power facilities, schools, libraries, retail stores, and more. Vocera solutions make a difference in any industry where workers are on the move and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at www.vocera.com and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

