Identiv Launches New Architects, Consultants, and Engineers in Security Program to Educate on the IoT Revolution in the Physical Security Space

Robert LaBella Joins Identiv as A&E Business Development Manager to Head ACES Program

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced the company’s new Architects, Consultants, and Engineers in Security (ACES) program in order to provide continued education for end-users and consultants on the converged nature of IT and physical security. Robert LaBella will head the initiative as Identiv’s new A&E Business Development Manager.



The new Identiv ACES program will concentrate on educating consultants on the cutting-edge products in the company’s portfolio, including Freedom Access Control , Liberty Access Control , Hirsch Velocity Software , and the 3VR line of products . The program will increase the value that consultants bring their customers by furthering awareness of the Internet of Things (IoT) revolution in the physical security space, specifically through the products in the Identiv portfolio that simultaneously increase physical and cybersecurity

“With the launch of our ACES program, Identiv makes it clear to the security industry that not only are we a market leader with a fantastic portfolio of products, we are industry leaders ensuring that end-users and all of their representatives are aware of the evolution in security products and in the industry itself,” said Scott Sieracki, Identiv Vice President of Premises Security. “Identiv’s products appeal to the most cutting-edge end-users seeking to integrate physical security into their networking and cybersecurity planning. Yet at the same time, we are also able to meet the needs of customers who wish to have a fully standalone physical security infrastructure that will allow them to integrate further into the IT space in the future.”

Robert LaBella will head the ACES program as Identiv A&E Business Development Manager. Most recently, Mr. LaBella held the position of Business Development Manager with Mobotix — a worldwide leader in the manufacturing of security surveillance equipment — supporting integrators, consultants, architects, engineers, end-users, and security designers. A specialist in integrated systems, access control, and camera technology, as well as analog and network-based video surveillance, Mr. LaBella held previous positions with Syska Hennessy Group, Aggleton & Associates, Pelco, and Advanced Electronic Solutions, Inc. Mr. LaBella’s expertise lies in system integration, CCTV, card access, physical security, master planning, needs assessment, and digital video recorders. Mr. LaBella earned his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

To learn more about Identiv’s complete product and solutions portfolio, visit identiv.com/products , email sales@identiv.com , or call +1-888-809-8880. To schedule a one-on-one meeting to learn more about the Identiv ACES program, book a request today.



About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .

Identiv Media Contact:

press@identiv.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.