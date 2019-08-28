SEASONS HOSPICE OPENS NEW HOSPICE INPATIENT CENTER AT ST. JOSEPH'S HOSPITAL

New Unit Offers Uniquely Comfortable Setting for Patients and Families

Tampa, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care is proud to announce the opening of our new inpatient center on the 8th floor of St. Joseph’s Hospital at 3001 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa, Florida. This new inpatient care center is designed to offer a calm and comforting environment for hospice patients who have acute needs.

Hospice care is typically provided in the comfort of the patient’s home or place of residence. However, in some cases, pain or symptoms cannot be adequately managed in the home setting. In these cases, the patient may benefit from a short-term stay at the Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center where our expert teams can help provide advanced care to ease acute symptoms.

The new inpatient center offers a uniquely serene and comfortable environment where families can visit with their loved ones while Seasons helps to bring their symptoms and pain under control. The center features ten private rooms, each furnished and newly updated with comfortable décor and amenities. The unit is open to families 24/7 so that they may spend time with their loved one. Additionally, to truly serve the community, we have staff that speak English and Spanish.

“Seasons considered the comfort of both our patients and their families to be of the utmost importance when opening our brand-new Tampa inpatient center,” said Paula Di Landro, Executive Director of Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Hillsborough. “Our goal was to have the center feel as much like ‘home’ as possible for our patients and their families.”

Seasons is proud to enter this community partnership with St. Joseph’s Hospital, as there is a great need for inpatient hospice care in Hillsborough County.



“Our focus is on providing high-quality health care during all stages of life,” said Tom Garthwaite, director of operations for St. Joseph’s Hospital. “This partnership with Seasons will ensure that patients and their families have important resources and comforting care as they walk through the final steps of their journey.”

The inpatient center will officially start taking patients on August 28, 2019.

Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care services include:

Spiritual care programs to meet the needs of patients and loved ones.

Namaste Care, which improves quality of life through activities that stimulate the senses, promote relaxation, and offer comfort and serenity.

Board Certified Music Therapists that harness the power of music to reduce anxiety and pain while connecting people to some of their happiest memories.

Bereavement services and counseling for the family members of patients for up to 13 months after death as needed.

Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Hillsborough is accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.



About Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care

Founded in 1997, Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care is the largest privately-owned hospice provider in the nation. Seasons offers high-quality compassionate care in 19 states through our 30 Medicare-certified programs and 20 Hospice Inpatient Centers. In 2018, Seasons caregivers served more than 26,000 patients. For more information, visit www.seasons.org .

About St. Joseph’s Hospital

St. Joseph’s Hospital, part of the BayCare Health System, is known for advanced medical technology and compassionate care. Its Centers of Excellence include the Heart Institute, Cancer Institute, Stroke and Neuroscience Program, Robotic Surgery Program and Emergency/Trauma Departments, which is one of the busiest in the country. More than 70 specialties are represented among the medical staff, from internal medicine to cardiology, neurology to surgery. The hospital was founded in 1934 by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and west-central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

April Dovorany Seasons Hospice 224-808-6696 adovorany@seasons.org Lisa Razler, APR St. Joseph’s Hospital 813-554-8134 Lisa.Razler@BayCare.org



