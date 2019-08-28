Potash Fertilizers Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Potash Fertilizers Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Potash Fertilizers Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Potash Fertilizers Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global Potash Fertilizers Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Potash Fertilizers industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Potash Fertilizers industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

Competitive Landscape

The global potash fertilizers market comprises a host of key players. This includes names like Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Agrium, Yara Internationa, HELM AG, EuroChem Group, The Mosaic Company, Israel Chemicals, JSC Belaruskali, and others.

Increasing Number of Benefits Anticipated to Boost the Global Potash Fertilizers Market

Market Overview

The report published in HeyReports on the global potash fertilizers market revealed the growth of the market to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the smart pills market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

Potash is said to be among one of the three main fertilizer macronutrients, aside from nitrogen and phosphorus that are necessary to enhance the health of plants. It is a natural substance that is recycled constantly in the earth. In the past, potassium was leached from wood ashes and following which was concentrated by evaporating the leachate in huge iron-pots. However, this process is no longer undertaken due to environmental concerns. Potash is a common element found in the nature and is available in abundant quantity. The primal difference between potash and potassium-based products narrows down to how potash is bonded with other chemicals while potassium is not.

Potash fertilizers are increasingly useful for the improvement of crop formulation and its overall quality level. These fertilizers are also beneficial in terms of increasing the phosphorous scale in the soil, aiding the plants in resisting diseases, and enhancing the taste of crops. It is said to be not feasible to use potash if the soil is acidic in nature. It is suggested to first test the soil before applying the potash fertilizer to it. The over usage of potassium gets accumulated as salt and results in damaging the roots of the crop. These fertilizers are reportedly used across different parts of the world wherein the pH level of the soil is low to produce a variety of crops.

Market Segmentation

The global potash fertilizers market has been segmented in terms of type and applications.

In terms of applications, the global market for potash fertilizers includes oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, and others.

On the basis of type, the global market segments into the following: Sulfate of Potash (SOP), Potassium chloride, Potassium nitrate, and others. Potassium chloride segment is expected to grow in a profound fashion in the coming years. It is also known as muriate of potash and is a highly common source of potassium that is used widely in the agriculture sector. It comprises of approximately 50% potassium.

Regional Analysis

The global potash fertilizers market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The European region enjoys a considerable share of the potash fertilizers market and is anticipated to grow in the coming years at a notable pace. The growth of the regional market is due to the increasing advancements in technologies in the farming industry. Add to this, emerging economies in Asia Pacific, namely India and China, and the South American countries are projected to witness increasing consumption of potash fertilizers in the forthcoming years of the forecast period.

