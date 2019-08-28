Ruminant Feeds Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Ruminant Feeds Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Ruminant Feeds Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Ruminant Feeds Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Competitive Landscape

The global ruminant feeds market comprises a host of key players. This includes names like DSM NV, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Borui Group, DBN Group, Aveve Group, Chia Tai Group, COFCO, Agrifirm Group, and others.

The global ruminant feed market is divided into some key feed manufacturers. However, the rest of the market comprises small companies, which are mostly feed mills. Almost entirety of the global market share is occupied by the feed mills while the key players only contribute a meagre percentage due to the high concentration of the former in the market. Major investments are being made by organizations in their domestic markets to cater to the demand of the local population.

Increasing Consumption Level of Diary to Boost the Global Ruminant Feed Market in the Coming Years

Market Overview

The report published in HeyReport on the global ruminant feeds market revealed the growth of the market to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the ruminant feeds market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

Ruminant livestock is world’s second largest consumer of compound feed. The demand for these feed type is extremely high due to increasing industrialization of dairy and meat products. The primal drivers of the market for ruminant feeds are the massive consumption level of dairy, the heightened production level in the Asia-Pacific regional market, and growing awareness concerning the significance of proper diet for animals. The increasing consumption of cattle feed is creating major opportunities for cattle feed additives as well as organic feed. Manufacturers in the market are reported to be developing innovative techniques and methods to increase the production capacity and subsequently curb down the cost.

However, regulatory issues are identified to be the major constraints for the global market. In most countries, animal feed production falls under the feedstuff regulations. The market producers of feed and feed additives are needed to follow strict regulations that are imposed by various regional and national health and safety organizations to attain product approval. This, in turn, affects the cost of the final product, which impacts the global market of ruminant feeds.

Market Segmentation

The global ruminant feeds market has been segmented in terms of type and applications.

By applications, the market includes calves, cows, sheep, and others.

By type, the market segments into feed concentrate, feed premix, and feed ingredients.

Regional Analysis

The global ruminant feeds market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The European regional market for ruminant feeds is continuously expanding. This is due to the burgeoning global population, rising per capita global consumption level of meat, and an increasing adoption rate of intensive farming techniques. The region is a matured market area for ruminant feed, in terms of consumption. The demand

