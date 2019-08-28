Marrone Bio Innovations CEO Dr. Pam Marrone Receives Innovation Award in Chemistry of Agriculture from the American Chemical Society

/EIN News/ -- DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions, today announced that Dr. Pam Marrone, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, has received the 2019 American Chemical Society (ACS) Award for Innovation in Chemistry of Agriculture , sponsored by the Agrochemical Division of ACS and BASF Corporation, in honor of outstanding achievements in the discovery, development and commercialization of biopesticides.



The AGRO Awards, an international competition honoring the top advancements in agriculture, were presented at the National Meeting of ACS in San Diego on August 25-29, 2019. The ACS Award for Innovation in Chemistry of Agriculture is given to an individual actively working in North America for a chemical innovation that significantly enhances agricultural or veterinary pest management and productivity.

"I am deeply honored and thankful to receive this prestigious award,” said Dr. Pam Marrone, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Marrone Bio Innovations. “Marrone Bio’s successful innovations in crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment are the result of not just my work, but from the outstanding team that works alongside me each day. Together, our portfolio of bioprotection products is rapidly positioning us as an established leader in bio-based agriculture.”

In conjunction with the award, Dr. Marrone delivered a talk on the “History, Status, and Future Potential of Natural Products for Pest Management and Plant Health” at the first ever Symposium on “Biostimulants in Agriculture: Chemistry and Regulatory Aspects.”

