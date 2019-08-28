There were 595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,782 in the last 365 days.

Marrone Bio Innovations to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (the “Company” or “MBI”) (NASDAQ: MBII), a leading developer of bio-based products for pest management and plant health, today announced that management will attend several investor conferences in San Francisco and New York throughout September 2019.

Management of Marrone Bio Innovations will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference and is scheduled to present as follows:

LD Micro SF Summit      
Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2019
Speaker: Jim Boyd, Chief Financial Officer
Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. Pacific time          
Location: San Francisco, California
               
H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference      
Date: Monday, September 9, 2019
Speaker: Pam Marrone, Chief Executive Officer
Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time        
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel (455 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022)

Sustainable Investment Forum North America  
Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Attendee: Pam Marrone, Chief Executive Officer
Format: Attendee only (No presentation)            
Location: Crowne Plaza Hotel (1605 Broadway, New York, NY 10019)

Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational
Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Speaker: Pam Marrone, Chief Executive Officer
Event Time: 6:00 – 9:30 p.m. Eastern time
Location: The Cornell Club (6 East 44th Street, New York, NY 10017)

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About Marrone Bio Innovations               
Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented company leading the movement to more a sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that help customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies and natural product chemistry to rapidly develop seven product lines. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents, MBI’s currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven® and Amplitude®, Zelto® and Zequanox®, with a breakthrough bioherbicide and biofumigant in the company’s product pipeline.

Marrone Bio Innovations Contacts:        
Pam Marrone, CEO and Founder              
Telephone: +1 (530) 750-2800    
Email: Info@marronebio.com   

Investor Relations:         
Greg Falesnik    
Managing Director          
MZ Group – MZ North America 
Main: 949-385-6449        
MBII@mzgroup.us          
www.mzgroup.us           

