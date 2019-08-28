Automotive IIoT Growth Insights Report, 2018 - Investment in Real-time Analytics & Dynamic Supply Chain Tracking Will Increase OEM Smart Factory Penetration to 35% by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Growth Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) can be leveraged to transform the production aspect and future potential of the automotive manufacturing business. Though evolving technologies play a key role in fostering the automotive business, it is crucial that automotive manufacturers stay connected in order to amalgamate different technologies like machine learning, Big Data, sensor data, machine-to-machine communication, and automation. This will make the best use of IIoT, which would in turn result in gaining a competitive edge and open new revenue streams for the auto makers in the market.



OEMs and suppliers can achieve significant operational cost benefits throughout the automotive value chain by adopting IIoT. Smart factories are anticipated to increase labor productivity, improve process efficiency, enable mass customization, identify value-add services and provide optimization opportunities for automotive manufacturers. Companies such as BMW, Audi and Daimler have significantly invested in digitization initiatives across different manufacturing process, right from design to vehicle production.



OEMs are the primary adopters of Industry 4.0. However, automotive suppliers are trailing behind in adopting smart factories due to lack of leadership commitments, lack of understanding of potential use cases, and limited budget allocation. It is essential for automotive suppliers to catch up on digital initiatives; if not, additional expenses will be incurred at OEM production facilities, which would jeopardize benefits across the ecosystem. Suppliers should identify compelling business cases and demonstrate their value through pilot programs in order to attract funding and bridge the significant investment gap.



Automakers need to adopt a multipronged approach to creating relevant business models that embrace IoT-enabled capabilities. In addition, maintaining and updating complex systems from in-house/remote locations, possible cyber attacks over the connected networks, adhering to standards of local networks for bandwidth and latency, maintaining process integrity and IP protection, and making immediate investments in evolving technologies are possible challenges to IIoT adoption in a manufacturing facility. However, continuous monitoring of transformation needs would help the automaker develop a proactive approach to overcoming these challenges.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the IIoT use cases adopted in the automotive industry?

What are the core pillars of automotive IIoT?

What are the different processes of automotive manufacturing and where do IIoT use cases fit in? Who are the key OEMs that implemented IIoT concepts?

Who are the key automotive IIoT vendors? How do they compare in the automotive IIoT market?

What is the current and future focus areas for automotive IIoT?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Key Findings

IIoT in Automotive Manufacturing-Key Impacted Processes

Key Ecosystem Partnerships-Automotive IIoT

Automotive IIoT-Current vs. Future Outlook

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background

Research Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. IIoT in Automotive Manufacturing

Market Definition-Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Automotive IIoT-Key Enablers for Smart Factory

Current Snapshot of Automotive Smart Factories

IIoT in Automotive Manufacturing-Overview

Automotive IIoT-Design & Production

Automotive IIoT-Assembly

Automotive IIoT-Quality Inspection

Automotive IIoT-Logistics and Inventory Management

OEM Strategies on Plant Energy Management

Case Study-GM IIoT Initiatives to Reduce Factory Downtime

BMW Approach for Digitalization of Production Facilities

Key Automotive IIoT Vendors

Key Automotive IIoT Vendors-IIoT Solution Comparative Analysis

4. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Automotive IIoT Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth-Automotive IIoT

5. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

6. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2czam6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.