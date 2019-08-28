Global Drilling Fluids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report (2019-2025): Major Players are Weatherford International, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, and Schlumberger

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drilling Fluids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Oil-Based, Synthetics-Based, Water-Based), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drilling fluids market size is projected to reach USD 10.12 billion by 2025. The market is projected to witness a moderate CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025.



Revival of new E&P projects along with several upcoming exploration and production bids over the next few years is predicted to spur the market growth over the forecast period.



Development of advanced formulations and performance additives mainly for wells where horizontal or directional drilling is required is projected to create huge opportunities for the industry expansion. Strict regulatory mandates by government regulatory bodies are expected to alter the growth owing to the potential environmental risk associated with upstream operations.



Governments of various countries including U.S, China, India, Australia, and G20 nations, support development of natural gas resources and have undertaken several favorable initiatives to extract hydrocarbons from conventional as well as unconventional sources, such as shale, CBM, and tight gas. Re-initiation of various offshore as well as shale gas basin operations post recovery of crude oil prices during 2017 to 2018 is also anticipated to drive the demand for drilling fluid significantly.



Water based fluids was the most prominent product segment and accounted for over 51% of the total market share in terms of revenue in 2018. The oil-based muds segment has been projected to expand to over USD 2.6 billion by 2025, at CAGR of 2.6% from 2019 to 2025.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Onshore segment is anticipated to increase the revenue up to USD 6.01 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period

In 2018, North America held approximately 25% of the global drilling fluids market share owing to favorable government initiatives in U.S. and Canada

U.S. drilling mud industry has been predicted to capture over 77% of North American market by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% over the next seven years

Asia Pacific is expected to reach USD 1.50 Billion by 2025 owing to growing E&P activities in countries such as China and Indonesia

Large unexplored shale reserves along with anticipated project initiation in several offshore basins in the South China Sea offers lucrative opportunities for market expansion in China in the forthcoming years

Russia was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2025

Major market players include Weatherford International, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, and Schlumberger

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segmental Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Drilling Industry

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1 Major Raw Materials Analysis

3.3.1.2 Procurement Best Practices

3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends

3.3.2.1 Technology Trends

3.3.2.2 Outsourcing & Contract Manufacturing Trends

3.3.2.3 Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.3 Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.4 Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis

3.3.5 Profit Margin Analysis

3.3.6 List of Key End-Users by Region/By Product/By Country

3.4 Technological Overview

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 Product Classification Codes

3.5.2 Standard & Compliances

3.5.3 Safety

3.6 Drilling Fluids Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Rising Global Hydrocarbon E&P

3.6.1.2 Shift in Trend Toward Developing Unconventional Resources

3.6.1.3 Increasing Offshore Production

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Crude Oil Price Slump

3.6.2.2 Adverse Environmental Impact of OBF

3.6.3 Industry Challenges

3.7 Key Opportunities - Prioritized

3.8 Business Environment Analysis

3.8.1 Porter's Five Forces

3.8.1.1 Suppliers Power

3.8.1.2 Buyer Power

3.8.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.8.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.8.1.5 Industry Rivalry

3.8.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.8.2.1 Political Landscape

3.8.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.8.2.3 Social Landscape

3.8.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.8.2.5 Economic Landscape

3.8.2.6 Legal Landscape



Chapter 4 Drilling Fluids: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.2 Global Drilling Fluids Market: Source Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

4.2.1 Oil based fluids (OBF)

4.2.2 Synthetic based fluids (SBF)

4.2.3 Water based fluids (WBF)

4.2.4 Others



Chapter 5 Drilling Fluids: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Global Drilling Fluids Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.2.1 Onshore

5.2.2 Offshore



Chapter 6 Drilling Fluids: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Global drilling fluids market: Regional movement analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 Central & South America (CSA)

6.6 Middle East

6.7 Africa



Chapter 7 Competitive & Vendor Landscape

7.1 Key 5 global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

7.2 Vendor Landscape

7.3 Major Market Players Overview

7.4 Competitive Environment

7.5 Strategic Framework



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Baker Hughes, Inc.

8.2 Halliburton, Inc.

8.3 Weatherford International

8.4 Schlumberger Limited

8.5 Newpark Resources, Inc.

8.6 Anchor Drilling Fluids USA, LLC

8.7 TETRA Technologies, Inc.

8.8 Petrochem Performance Chemicals Ltd. LLC

8.9 Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corporation

8.10 International Drilling Fluids and Engineering Services (IDEC) Ltd.

8.11 China Oilfield Services Limited

8.12 Flotek Industries, Inc.

8.13 Global Drilling Fluids & Chemicals Limited

8.14 National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

8.15 Scomi Group Bhd

8.16 Catalyst LLC

8.17 QMax



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abp835

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.