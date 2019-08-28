The Saudi Arabian Telecoms Market (2018-2022): ICT Services Offerings & Digital Infrastructural Investments Central to Developing a Sustainable Business Model

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of the Saudi Arabia Telecom Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service provides an analysis of the telecommunications market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The stakeholder scope includes mobile network operators (MNOs), fixed line operators and Internet Services Providers (ISPs).



This study details the key telecom market indicators; telecom market developments in terms of technology, services, competition and infrastructure; and key regulatory trends and their impact on operators. It provides a snapshot of the telecom market trends in KSA in terms of market size, revenue, subscribers and penetration across the overall telecom as well as individual mobile, fixed line and broadband segments. It also explains the contribution by the prepaid and postpaid segments to overall mobile services. Further, it highlights key market drivers and restraints that are shaping the KSA telecom market.



This study provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment in terms of business model evolution, product line, technology leadership, product innovation, revenue growth, profitability, competitive differentiation and customer service for each of the three incumbent MNOs in the market - STC, Mobily and Zain. Key industry best practices in terms of compelling value offer, managed services, service quality levels, converged offerings, ICT services offerings and digitised customer engagement are also detailed.



The study explores key growth opportunities that operators will look at investing in and the strategic initiatives they will adopt to accelerate their digital transformation journey. It also throws light on the key predictions for the KSA telecom market, in terms of services diversification and technological advancements.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the importance of ICT in the Saudi Arabian economy?

Who are the key telecommunications players shaping the communication landscape in the region?

What are the key regulations driving growth?

What are the industry best practices which telecoms can capitalise on?

What emerging technologies will be advancing in the telecommunications market?

What are the key trends shaping the telecommunications market?

What are the potential growth opportunities in the Saudi Arabian Market?

Key Conclusion



In Conclusion, the Telecommunication operators in the KSA market will make key investments in 5G technology and rigorously engage in partnerships with key providers to strengthen their 5G offerings, while emerging as a forerunner in the 5G space.



Furthermore, Telecommunication operators will be increasingly investing in fibre and SDN/NFV during the next three years in order to offer digital services in a more efficient manner, while also allowing them to become more agile in response to changing market and customer requirements.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

2. Saudi Arabia Telecom Market - Research Perspective

Research Scope

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

3. Economic Outlook

4. Telecom Market Outlook

Telecom Infrastructure in KSA

Regulatory Framework - Key Trends

KSA Telecom Market Timeline

5. Market Drivers & Restraints

6. Market Sizing & Forecasts

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Mobile Revenue Forecast by Operator

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Mobile Subscriber Forecast and Penetration Rate

Mobile Subscriber Forecast by Operator

Mobile Subscriber - Prepaid vs. Postpaid

Fixed Line Subscriber Forecast

Fixed Line Revenue Forecast

Fixed Line Revenue Forecast Discussion

Broadband Subscriber Forecast and Penetration Rate

Broadband Subscriber Forecast and Penetration Rate Discussion

Broadband Revenue Forecast

7. Competitive Environment & Competitor Analysis

Competitive Environment

Telecom Operators' Business Model Evolution

Competitor Analysis - STC

Competitor Analysis - Mobily

Competitor Analysis - Zain

8. Industry Best Practices

9. Growth Opportunities & Enterprises to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Investments in SDN & NFV Technologies

Growth Opportunity 2 - Mobile App-Based Services

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

11. Appendix

