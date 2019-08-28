The Investment Center, Inc. Named Broker-Dealer of the Year for the 8th Time

/EIN News/ -- BEDMINSTER, N.J., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Center, Inc., an independent broker-dealer, has been named Broker-Dealer of the Year for an eighth time by Investment Advisor Magazine.



"Investment Advisor's Broker-Dealers of the Year, including The Investment Center, help their advisors thrive," said Editor in Chief of Investment Advisor Magazine, Janet Levaux. "These firms have been recognized by their advisor clients for service excellence. We are pleased to honor them for the innovative, entrepreneurial ways in which they support advisors looking to grow their businesses while working in the best interest of investors."

President and CEO, Ralph DeVito stated:

“Being named Investment Advisor Magazine’s Broker-Dealer of the Year eight times is an honor. It is not only a testament to our home office staff providing the best in class service– it speaks directly to the positive relationship between our staff, leadership, and advisors.”

Since 1996 Investment Advisor magazine has been asking financial advisors to rate their broker-dealer in 15 different categories. The broker-dealers that receive the highest average rating from their advisors are named Broker-Dealer of the Year in one of four divisions, based on the number of producing representatives. The Investment Center, Inc. has won Division II — broker-dealers with 200–499 producing advisors in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2019.



Mr. DeVito continued:

“We are pleased to have the continued support and confidence from our advisors who trust their business with us every day, and we continually strive to provide our advisors with the right solutions to help them grow their practices."



Earlier this month the leaders in all four winning divisions attended an open panel discussion in Chicago, IL. The discussion focused on a series of industry specific topics impacting the broker-dealer landscape such as regulation and technology. The discussions will be featured in the upcoming September 2019 issue of Investment Advisor magazine.

Additional Information

About The Investment Center, Inc.

Established in 1986, The Investment Center, Inc. is an independent broker-dealer with over $8.2 billion in assets under management. (Member FINRA/SIPC) based in Bedminster, NJ serving approximately 300 financial advisors. For more information about TIC, visit www.investmentctr.com , eight time winner of the "Broker-Dealer of the Year" award.

About Investment Advisor Magazine Broker-Dealer of the Year Award

