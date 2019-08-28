Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) ("APWC" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of wire and cable products for the telecommunications and electric-power industries in the Asia-Pacific region, today announced the Company's financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Unless otherwise indicated, all data are reported in US Dollars at the exchange rate prevailing on the date of the event or result reported.



First Six Months 2019 Financial Results (Ended June 30, 2019) First 6 Months 2019 First 6 Months 2018 CHANGE Revenues $ 160.6 million $ 217.3 million (26.1)% Gross Profit $ 9.2 million $ 19.2 million (52.4)% Operating (Loss) Profit $ (3.5) million $ 6.8 million (151.3)% Net (Loss) Income $ (1.7) million $ 1.8 million (193.2)% EPS(1) $ (0.12) $ 0.13 (192.3)% (1)The calculation of the earnings per share is based on 13,819,669 and 13,819,669 basic and diluted weighted average common shares issued and outstanding for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

First Six Months 2019 Results

Net revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019, were $160.6 million, a decrease of 26.1% from $217.3 million in the prior year. The decrease was primarily attributable to revenue decreases in the Company’s Thailand, North Asia and Rest of World (ROW) regions. Net revenue in the Company’s Thailand region decreased by 17.9%, primarily due to the postponement of the delivery of products per the request of major clients. Revenues in the Company's North Asia region decreased by 30.7%, primarily due to negative impact of the trade war between the United States and China. Revenues in the Company's Rest of World ("ROW") region decreased by 35.0%, primarily due to intense competition. The Company's North Asia region includes China and Hong Kong; the Thailand region contains the operations and sales inside Thailand; the ROW region includes Singapore, Australia and the other markets where APWC has operations or sales outside of the Thailand region and North Asia region.

Operating profit for the six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased by 151.3% to $(3.5) million from $6.8 million in the same period last year. Operating margin decreased by 169.2%, declining from 3.1% in 2018 to (2.2)% in 2019. In the Thailand region, operating margin declined from 6.4% to (2.1)%, which was attributable primarily to the postponement of delivery of high margin products . In the North Asia region, operating margin decreased from 3.2% to 2.0%, primarily due to a decrease in sales as a result of the trade war. The ROW region’s operating loss margin increase in 2019 to (3.6)% from (0.4)% in the same period in 2018 was primarily due to the erosion of the margin because of the competition.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first six months of 2019 were $13.1 million, compared to $12.8 million reported in the first six months of 2018. Net loss attributable to APWC shareholders was $(1.7) million for the first six months of 2019, compared to net income of $1.8 million in the same period in 2018. The decrease in net income was primarily due to a decrease in revenue. The weighted average number of shares issued and outstanding was 13.82 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

Financial Condition

APWC reported $49.1 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2019, compared to $60.8 million as of December 31, 2018.

Current assets totaled $249.5 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $254.1 million as of December 31, 2018. Working capital was $181.9 million as of June 30, 2019. Short term bank loans were $21.6 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease from $24.8 million at the end of 2018. The Company had no long-term debt outstanding at June 30, 2019. Shareholder's equity attributable to APWC was $152.0 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $150.0 million as of December 31, 2018.

APWC reported $4.2 million in cash outflows from operations during the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to cash generated from operations of $18.9 million in the corresponding period in 2018. The decrease in cash outflows from operations in 2019 was primarily attributable to increase in inventory. The Company reported $2.3 million in cash outflows from investing activities during the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $2.3 million in cash outflows in the same period of 2018. The cash used more for investing activities in the first six months of 2019 was attributable primarily to the purchases of property, plant and equipment in the Thailand region. APWC reported $7.1 million in cash outflows from financing activities during the first six months of 2019, compared to $8.0 million in cash outflows from financing activities in the same period of 2018. The decrease in cash outflows in the first six months of 2019 was primarily attributable to a decrease in the repayment of bank loans.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation is principally engaged in three principal business lines that consist of manufacturing and distributing of wire and cable products such as power cables and enameled wires, and providing project engineering services to certain customers. The Company manufactures and sells a wide variety of wire and cable products in primarily four general categories: telecommunications cables, power transmission cables, enameled wires, and electronic wires. In addition, the Company acts as a distributor of wire and cable products manufactured by PEWC and other third party suppliers in Singapore. The Company also offers project engineering services in the supply, delivery and installation(“SDI”) of medium and high voltage cables for power transmission projects in Singapore.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the Company, its business, and its subsidiary companies. These forward looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects" or similar expressions. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data) For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 160,602 $ 217,315 Cost of sales (151,434 ) (198,070 ) Gross profit 9,168 19,245 Other operating income 572 377 Selling, general and administrative expenses (13,131 ) (12,812 ) Other operating expenses (83 ) (38 ) Operating (loss)/profit (3,474 ) 6,772 Finance costs (562 ) (687 ) Finance income 277 258 Share of loss of associates (1 ) (1 ) Exchange gain 981 67 Other income 384 495 Other expense (82 ) - Profit before tax (2,477 ) 6,904 Income tax expense 163 (2,413 ) (Loss)/Profit for the period $ (2,314 ) $ 4,491 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent $ (1,723 ) $ 1,848 Non-controlling interests $ (591 ) $ 2,643 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ (0.12 ) $ 0.13 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 13,819,669 13,819,669





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands of US Dollars) For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Loss)/Profit for the period $ (2,314 ) $ 4,491 Other comprehensive (loss)/income Other comprehensive income/(loss) to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, net of tax of nil 7,123 (4,816 ) 7,123 (4,816 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Changes in the fair value of equity instruments measured at FVOCI 227 (288 ) Income tax effect (45 ) 58 182 (230 ) Re-measuring (loss)/income on defined benefit plans (124 ) 32 Income tax effect 24 (6 ) (100 ) 26 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period , net of tax 7,205 (5,020 ) Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax 4,891 (529 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 1,414 661 Non-controlling interests 3,477 (1,190 ) $ 4,891 $ (529 )





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US Dollars) As of

June 30, 2019

(Unaudited) As of

December 31, 2018

(Audited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,095 $ 60,778 Trade receivables 71,822 79,617 Other receivables 8,955 12,422 Contract assets 1,372 1,460 Due from related parties 12,711 12,061 Inventories 100,207 83,925 Prepayments 2,252 1,140 Other current assets 3,094 2,745 249,508 254,148 Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,598 2,332 Property, plant and equipment 42,421 41,418 Right of use assets 3,564 - Prepaid land lease payments - 978 Investment properties 733 720 Intangible assets 142 157 Investments in associates 910 864 Deferred tax assets 4,890 3,919 Other non-current assets 2,029 1,262 57,287 51,650 Total assets $ 306,795 $ 305,798





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US Dollars) As of

June 30, 2019

(Unaudited) As of

December 31, 2018

(Audited) Liabilities Current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings $ 21,635 $ 24,814 Trade and other payables 22,330 21,127 Due to related parties 2,514 2,997 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 234 142 Accruals 13,156 14,197 Current tax liabilities 2,961 3,863 Employee benefit liabilities 1,774 1,282 Financial lease liabilities 421 44 Other current liabilities 2,554 3,272 67,579 71,738 Non-current liabilities Employee benefit liabilities 9,553 8,273 Financial lease liabilities 2,176 46 Deferred tax liabilities 3,543 3,925 15,272 12,244 Total liabilities 82,851 83,982 Equity Issued capital 138 138 Additional paid-in capital 110,376 110,376 Treasury shares (38 ) (38 ) Retained earnings 53,293 55,016 Other components of equity (11,736 ) (15,464 ) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 152,033 150,028 Non-controlling interests 71,911 71,788 Total equity $ 223,944 $ 221,816 Total liabilities and equity $ 306,795 $ 305,798





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars) For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities $ (4,230 ) $ 18,949 Net cash used in investing activities (2,305 ) (2,263 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,126 ) (8,035 ) Effect of exchange rate 1,978 (2,305 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,683 ) 6,346 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 60,778 46,093 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 49,095 $ 52,439



