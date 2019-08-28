New Executive Hire and Product Introductions Signal Continued BOXX Growth

Vice President of Sales Antonio Julio Brings Experience and Expertise to Computer Hardware Manufacturer’s National and Global Accounts

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, TEXAS, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced the appointment of Antonio Julio as Vice President of Sales. As BOXX continues to expand into new markets, including data science, Julio is responsible for all direct and indirect global sales functions and entrusted to grow strategic customer accounts and partner relationships which align with core BOXX business goals.

“Whether handling the needs of individual customers or facilitating the success of multinational enterprise customers, it’s imperative that our sales team be guided by an experienced, innovative leader,” said BOXX CEO Rick Krause. “Buoyed by Antonio’s record of success, expertise, and detailed planning, we’re confident that he is the ideal executive to drive both national and international sales to new heights.”

In recent years, the addition of data science to the BOXX line of computer workstation solutions purpose-built for architecture, manufacturing & product design, media & entertainment, and other 3D design markets, has resulted in substantial growth, requiring world-class enterprise sales leadership. With Julio, BOXX has added an astute, multilingual sales and marketing professional with over 30 years’ experience directing business development initiatives and managing accounts. Possessing a strong track record of successfully building efficient teams and long-lasting networks, the new VP is responsible for all global sales. After accepting the position, Julio launched initiatives designed to increase sales and improve sales infrastructure, including technical and additional sales resources key to future revenue growth.

“I’m gratified to join BOXX as we introduce new products ranging from data science and multi-GPU RAXX rack mounted systems, to NVIDIA Studio Laptops and state-of-the-art desktop workstations,” said Julio. “We’re firmly dedicated to sales presence expansion, so I’m confident we can meet our objectives and help propel BOXX to the next level.”

Prior to his new position at BOXX, Julio’s experience includes roles as Sales Manager at Prologica Computers and as Executive Director of Enterprise Solutions and Center of Competence for Dell Inc.

For further information, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.



About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 23 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

###

John Vondrak BOXX Technologies 5128523326 jvondrak@boxx.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.