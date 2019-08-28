HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco Hawaiʻi at Grand Opening Ceremony

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced that HFM FoodService will officially change its name to Sysco Hawaiʻi today, while celebrating the grand opening of its 3,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art Test Kitchen at the company’s Oahu facility. Additionally, Sysco Hawaiʻi presented the Hawaiʻi Foodbank with a $25,000 donation to reaffirm its commitment to ending hunger, as part of Sysco Hawaiʻi’s Nourishing Neighbors program.

HFM has been the leading wholesale foodservice distributor in the Pacific region for more than 50 years, and in October 2017, HFM was acquired by Sysco Corporation, the leading global distributor of food and related products.

“With the new Sysco Hawaiʻi, we now offer the “best of local from a global company,” said Jason Wong, president, Sysco Hawaiʻi. “We will leverage the strengths of the entire Sysco Hawaiʻi team with Sysco’s deep breadth of products, services and solutions, to bring even more value to our customers. More importantly, the Sysco Hawaiʻi team will remain very much rooted in our local community.”

Sysco Hawaiʻi’s new Test Kitchen allows associates to provide customers an in-depth consultation that covers everything from menu planning to back-of-the-house logistics, all with the goal of making businesses run more smoothly and profitably. This avenue allows local chefs to help test new menu items, sample new products and more.

Under Sysco’s Nourishing Neighbors program, Sysco Hawaiʻi will support organizations in Hawaiʻi working to eliminate hunger and make nutritious food available where most needed. The company will donate a portion of the proceeds from each Sysco Brand item sold in Hawaiʻi to local charitable organizations.

About Sysco Hawai ʻ i (formerly known as HFM FoodService)

Sysco Hawaiʻi is a leading Pacific region and statewide wholesale foodservice distributor, and the only broadline foodservice distributor in the Hawaiian Islands offering next day deliveries from food-grade distribution centers on all four of the major Hawaiian Islands, as well as on Guam. Sysco Hawaiʻi offers the finest quality groceries and supplies to restaurants, schools, hotels and resorts, as well as other institutions who prepare meals away from home.

