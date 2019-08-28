Global Paper Packaging Market: Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Paper Packaging Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

According to the report found on Wise Guy Reports (WGR), the global paper packaging market is expected to strike 5.42% during the forecast period. The study assesses that the global market is projected to value at USD 383.94 Bn by 2025 up from USD 265.34 billion in 2018. Changes in consumer behavior are likely to dictate the growth trajectory of the market over the next couple of years. Different types of materials used in the market are Kraft paper, recycled paper, cartridge paper, cardboards, etc. Material innovations are supposed to play a significant role in the development of the paper packaging market in the years to come.

One of the primary reasons that have been generating the demand for paper packaging is its biodegradability. Paper is an eco-friendly material and has gained traction of the packaging industry. Its adoption is highly supported by the governments and backed by non-profit organizations. It is likely to catalyze growth rate of the paper packaging market in the foreseeable future. In addition, the recent declarations made by the United Nations about the irreversible damage caused to the environment by climatic changes is further expected to boost the growth of the market. Bans are being imposed on the use of plastic packages. This, in turn, has prompted the adoption od paper packaging to replace plastic. It is projected to have a great influence on the growth pattern of the paper packaging market in the years to come.

Recycling of paper has gained quick mileage. It deals with the problem of deforestation. Thus, it is prognosticated to favor the adoption of paper packaging over the next couple of years. In addition, investments in research and development of cost-effective technologies for recycling paper is likely to unleash developmental opportunities to the market players in the nearby future.

The growing awareness about the benefits of replacing plastic with paper is anticipated to lead the growth trajectory of the paper packaging market over the next couple of years. In addition, campaigns are being organized for shedding light on environmental degradation caused due to the excessive use of plastic. This, in turn, is prognosticated to catapult the paper packaging market on upward trajectory. Other factors projected to support the expansion of the market are sustainability, lightweight, cheaper cost, etc.

The segments of the market, based on product, are paper board, container board, corrugated board, and others. On the basis of industry verticals, the paper packaging market is segmented into personal care, food & beverage, healthcare, home care, retail, and others. Lastly, based on region, the key segments of the global market include Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), South America, and North America. Asia Pacific currently accounts for over 30% of the market share. It is anticipated to retain the leading position in the global market place owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization. In addition, the growth of the end-user industries in the region is projected to influence the expansion of the paper packaging market positively in the forthcoming years.

