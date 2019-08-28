Global IoT Monetization Market Set to Expand at a CAGR Exceeding 20% During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT Monetization Market By Organization Size (SME and Large Enterprises), By Application (Commercial Building, Transportation and Logistics, Telecom, Smart Home Appliances, Government, Manufacturing), and By Region - Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global IoT monetization market will grow at a CAGR of more than 20% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



The market trends for IoT monetization market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from telecom and smart equipment manufacturer to monetize and manage the smart equipment through connectivity and networks. The integration of various IoT devices and functions are expected to drive efficiency in smart products, along with cloud technologies for enterprises.



IoT billing and invoicing vendors help companies to optimize their revenue generation and enhance the customer experience. Globally, organizations of different industries are modernizing their offering, transforming its customer reach along with bringing out the operational efficiency for the various IoT players in the ecosystem. Governments are also expected to use various smart devices for monitoring and billing in places such as tolls and others, along with electrification of residential buildings and industries.



According to the IoT monetization market analysis, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share in 2019. With the presence of the high number of technology innovators and market disruptors in North America, the adoption of these platforms are expected to grow heavily in the US and Canada. Several enterprises in this region are focusing to enhance custom-built IoT platforms, device monitoring, seamless integration, built-in security, and easy deployment.



The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow substantially due to the market potential of countries such as China, India, and investments in IoT and consumerization prospects in these growing markets. The IoT billing market is growing with increasing need to monetize the IoT deployments. The European market is also expected to grow at a high CAGR owing to the presence of many large and emerging enterprises in utilities and telecom equipment providers in countries such as Germany, UK, and France.



This billing platform helps enterprises to generate more revenue through a subscription model and analyze the insights to understand the usage patterns of customers to boost their monetization plans and strategy. The key component in the market would be various technology influx in the integration of various applications for IoT services. It would be interesting to see how quickly the IoT system and subscription models are commercialized and consumerization takes place in the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.3 Related Markets



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution (Billing in OSS/BSS, Telecom, and IoT Impact)

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Value Chain Analysis (IoT Product, IoT Services, and IoT Applications)

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.5 Market Dynamics



5 Organization Size - Market Size and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 SMEs

5.3 Large Enterprises



6 Application - Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Commercial Building

6.3 Transportation and Logistics

6.4 Telecom

6.5 Smart Home Appliances

6.6 Government

6.7 Manufacturing

6.8 Others (Healthcare and Farming)



7 Geography - Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 UK

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Australia

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 India

7.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 Middle East Africa

7.5.1 South Africa

7.5.2 UAE

7.5.3 Rest of Middle East Africa

7.6 Latin America

7.6.1 Brazil

7.6.2 Mexico

7.6.3 Rest of Latin America



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitor Analysis

8.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

8.3 Market Developments

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, and Partnerships

8.3.2 Business Restructuring

8.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions



9 Vendor Profiles

9.1 Comarch

9.2 Amdocs

9.3 Ericsson

9.4 Magnaquest

9.5 Cerillion

9.6 JeraSoft

9.7 PortaOne

9.8 BillRun

9.9 NetCracker

9.10 IoT Billing



