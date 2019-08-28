Matinas BioPharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- BEDMINSTER, N.J., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview, as well as host investor meetings, at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference.



Date: Monday, September 9, 2019

Presentation Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

Place: Lotte New York Palace in New York City

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company's management during this conference should contact the conference coordinator.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website ( www.matinasbiopharma.com ). A webcast replay will be accessible for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of its lead product candidate, MAT9001, for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic conditions, and the advancement of its proprietary lipid nano-crystal (“LNC”) platform technology for the safe delivery of therapies previously limited by toxicity or bioavailability issues.

MAT9001 is a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid-based formulation, comprised primarily of EPA and DPA, under development for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. With the support of a world-class team of clinical key opinion leaders and regulatory consultants, MAT9001 is moving rapidly forward along a streamlined registration pathway.

In parallel, the Company's LNC Platform is a unique potential solution for complex challenges arising in the delivery of both small molecules and biologics. This novel technology allows for the delivery of life-saving compounds in ways that can make them more tolerable, less toxic, potentially more effective, and even orally bioavailable. The most advanced compound using the LNC platform is MAT2203 – an orally-delivered formulation of Amphotericin-B that has the potential to substantially improve an otherwise challenging safety profile in critically ill patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the Company's anticipated capital and liquidity needs, strategic focus and the future development of its product candidates, including MAT9001 and MAT2203, the anticipated timing of regulatory submissions, the anticipated timing of clinical studies, the anticipated timing of regulatory interactions, the Company’s ability to identify and pursue development and partnership opportunities for its products or platform delivery technology on favorable terms, if at all, and the ability to obtain required regulatory approval and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional capital to meet our liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all, including the additional capital which will be necessary to complete the clinical trials of our product candidates; our ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals; our ability to protect the Company's intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel or consultants; competition; changes in the regulatory landscape or the imposition of regulations that affect the Company's products; and the other factors listed under "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Matinas BioPharma's product candidates are all in a development stage and are not available for sale or use.



