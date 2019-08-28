High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market to Exceed $12.6 Billion by 2026 - Advancements in Plasma Spray Coatings Presents Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high performance ceramic coatings market was valued at $7,844 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $12,633.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.



Report Coverage



The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2019 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Porter's five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Rapid growth of automotive sector, increase in expenditure power, and higher demand for automobiles from consumers are expected to drive the growth of the high performance ceramic coatings market. However, factors such as high cost of production is likely to hamper the growth of the global high performance ceramic coatings market. Nevertheless, ongoing development in plasma sprayed coating practices are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the near future.



The major key players operating in the high performance ceramic coatings industry include Akzo Saint-Gobain, Aremco Products, Inc., Ceramic Polymer GmbH, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc., DowDuPont, Cetek Ceramic Technologies Ltd., APS Materials Inc., Bodycote Plc, A&A Coatings, Kurt J. Lesker Company Ltd. Other players operating in this market include Fosbel, Keronite Group, Oerlikon Metco, and Swain Tech Coatings. These major key players are adopting different strategies such as acquisition, business expansion, and collaboration to stay competitive in the global market.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

3.3. Pricing Analysis

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Impact of Government Regulations on Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

3.6. Patent Analysis

3.7. Case Studies

3.8. Market Dynamics

3.8.1. Drivers

3.8.1.1. Surge in Demand for Automobiles

3.8.1.2. Rising Aerospace Application

3.8.1.3. Increasing Usage in Medical Devices

3.8.2. Restraints

3.8.2.1. High Cost of Ceramic Coatings

3.8.2.2. Capital Intensive Production Setup

3.8.2.3. Issues Regarding Thermal Spray Process Reliability & Consistency

3.8.3. Opportunities

3.8.3.1. Advancement in Plasma Spray Coating



Chapter 4: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market, by Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Oxide Coatings

4.3. Nitride Coatings

4.4. Carbide Coatings



Chapter 5: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market, by Technology

5.1. Overview

5.2. Thermal Spray

5.3. Physical Vapor Deposition

5.4. Chemical Vapor Deposition

5.5. Other Technologies



Chapter 6: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market, by End-use Industry

6.1. Overview

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Aerospace & Defense

6.4. General Industrial Tools & Machinery

6.5. Healthcare

6.6. Others



Chapter 7: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. China

7.6. LAMEA

7.7. Brazil



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top Winning Strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Players

8.4. Competitive Heatmap

8.5. Key Developments



Chapter 9: Company Profiles: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

9.1. A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, Inc.

9.2. APS Material, Inc.

9.3. Aremco Products, Inc.

9.4. A.W. Chesterton Company

9.5. Bodycote PLC

9.6. Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

9.7. Integrated Global Services, Inc.

9.8. Kurt J. Lesker Company

9.9. Linde PLC

9.10. Saint Gobain S.A.

9.11. Other Key Player Profiles



