LGI Homes Opens New Community North of Portland

Sutherland Place Features Upgraded Homes Priced from the $370s

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) today announced the grand opening of Sutherland Place, its newest community in the Portland, Ore., market. Located in Vancouver near I-205 and I-5 S, Sutherland Place offers a collection of upgraded new homes nestled in a peaceful setting with easy access to downtown, the Waterfront district and Portland International Airport.



“Sutherland Place offers an incredible value to Portland-area buyers looking for a new home at an affordable price,” said Ryan Stokes, president of LGI Homes’ Northwest division. “The exceptional location and competitive pricing create a rare opportunity in this market.”

LGI Homes will construct 31 homes at Sutherland Place, ranging in size from approximately 1,300 square feet to 2,600 square feet. Priced from the $370s, the move-in ready homes feature open floor plans with spacious entertainment areas, luxurious owner retreats and upgraded interiors. Equipped with LGI’s new CompleteHome Plus™ package, the one- and two-story homes include designer extras such as a full suite of stainless-steel kitchen appliances from Whirlpool®, quartz countertops, stylish plank flooring, raised ceilings and two-tone interior paint. Additionally, each home at Sutherland Place showcases exterior stone accents, lush landscaping and fenced back yards for extra curb appeal.

Homeowners at Sutherland Place enjoy close proximity to a wide assortment of amenities, including nearby shopping at Fred Meyer, Orchards Market Center and Vancouver Mall. Vancouver hosts a multitude of local parks and trails, including Dogwood Neighborhood Park and Orchards Highlands Neighborhood Park, which offer playgrounds, picnic tables and walking paths within walking distance of Sutherland Place. The world-class entertainment of Vancouver and Portland may be discovered minutes away at venues like Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, Blue Lake Regional Park, Fort Vancouver National Historic Site and the Oregon Zoo.

Interested homebuyers are encouraged to attend the grand opening event for Sutherland Place on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, where discounted pricing will be available to those in attendance. To schedule an appointment for the event, call (888) 880-8441, ext. 1447.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 32,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8424ebee-5d46-46b7-9f7f-012dae6c75b4

The Mercer by LGI Homes is now available at Sutherland Place. This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home features multiple entertainment areas and an extended back patio.



