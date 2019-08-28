Juniper Networks Becomes Official Networking Partner of Aston Martin

Two global brands will partner to develop technological excellence

Juniper branding will feature on the 2019 Vantage GTE race car

/EIN News/ -- GAYDON, United Kingdom and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury British brand Aston Martin Lagonda and Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Juniper has become Aston Martin’s official networking partner, bringing together two pioneering global brands. The two companies have a similar approach to innovation, continually pushing the boundaries to deliver true competitive advantage to their customers through engineering excellence and simplicity. Aston Martin will work with Juniper Networks to deploy a network able to support its business through projected growth and expansion of its vehicle ranges.

Aston Martin is already a well-established Juniper customer, with deployments across its multiple manufacturing, administration and customer-facing sites. Going forward, the company’s secure networking infrastructure will be underpinned end-to-end by Juniper’s solutions. Aston Martin Racing, the company’s motorsport arm, will also use Juniper’s technology trackside to enable its competitive and R&D communications for events globally.

In the world of endurance sports car racing, Juniper branding will appear on the Aston Martin Vantage GTE race cars for the FIA World Endurance Championship flagship race at Le Mans in 2020, as well as several other races globally in the 2019/20 season and beyond. The first outing for the new livery will be at the 4 Hours of Silverstone season starter on August 30.

Sebastien Delmaire, Aston Martin Partnerships Director, said: “It is vital to a company like Aston Martin that our networks work seamlessly. Juniper strives to be the best in its field and that is demonstrated with everything they do. We value Juniper’s reliability and best-in-class performance; which are attributes you seek from a partner. We are therefore delighted that Juniper is becoming our official networking partner.”

“Our two companies, although producing uniquely different products, share many common values, including the pursuit of engineering excellence and creating simplicity as the highest form of innovation. We are extremely proud to work alongside such an iconic brand, and welcome the opportunity to become even more closely involved in a day-to-day pursuit of success, both on and off the track,” said Mike Marcellin, Chief Marketing Officer, Juniper Networks.

About Aston Martin Lagonda:

Aston Martin Lagonda is a luxury automotive group focused on the creation of exclusive cars and SUVs. The iconic Aston Martin brand fuses the latest technology, exceptional hand craftsmanship and timeless design to produce models including the Vantage, DB11, Rapide AMR and DBS Superleggera. The Lagonda brand will relaunch in 2021 as the world’s first luxury electric vehicle company. Based in Gaydon, England, Aston Martin Lagonda designs, creates and exports cars which are sold in 53 countries around the world.

Lagonda was founded in 1899 and Aston Martin in 1913. The two brands came together in 1947 when both were purchased by the late Sir David Brown. Under the leadership of Dr Andy Palmer and a new management team, the Group launched its Second Century Plan in 2015 to deliver sustainable long-term growth. The plan is underpinned by the introduction of seven new models including the DB11, new Vantage, DBS Superleggera and an SUV, as well as the development of a new manufacturing centre in St Athan, Wales.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks ( www.juniper.net ), or connect with Juniper on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo and Junos are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

