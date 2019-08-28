Redwood Living, Inc. to Open New Apartment Neighborhood in Warsaw, Indiana this Fall

/EIN News/ --

Aug. 28, 2019

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood), the innovative building development and property management company known for its neighborhoods of single-story apartment homes, is excited to announce its newest neighborhood coming this fall: Redwood Warsaw. The new neighborhood will be located on the east side of Warsaw, Indiana, a city located a little under an hour from Fort Wayne, where Redwood has four neighborhoods of their signature style.



Redwood Warsaw will offer eight floor plans of various layouts and of varying square footage, but all of the apartments will have plank flooring, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. The apartments all come with signature Redwood Advantages—attached garages, personal patios, the ability to have up to three pets, and a maintenance-free lifestyle complete with neighborhood events sponsored by Redwood.



When asked about the new neighborhood, Senior Vice President of Property Operations, Mike VanGelder, replied, "Warsaw has a great mix of big-city conveniences, a highly rated school system, local flavor, and easy access to Winona Lake and the larger metropolis of Fort Wayne, which is driving a large influx of people to this area. Because of this, the city is in need of more high-quality housing options. Redwood Warsaw will offer the feeling of a single-family home with the maintenance-free lifestyle of an apartment.”



Redwood Warsaw is still in the construction phase of its development, but Redwood forecasts its first residents can move in during the month of October 2019.



For more information about Redwood and its new Warsaw, Indiana neighborhood, please email marketing@byredwood.com.



About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

