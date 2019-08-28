Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Beach Hotels 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Beach hotels are the hotels that are positioned on or nearby the seashore or are of sea-facing. Several beach resorts offer private beaches to their tourists with luxurious stay options. These are exceptionally popular among honeymoon couples and offer different activities, which include hiking and surfing, water sports, and biking with facilities, such as physical fitness spa services. Mental rejuvenation is one of the crucial benefits of beach resorts. 
Inclination of travelers toward peaceful areas than the crowded places has increased the demand for beach hotels. Factors that are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period include increase in per capita income in the developing countries, rise in purchasing power of people, surge in trend to travel in vacation, and different discounts offered on online booking. 
In 2018, the global Beach Hotels market size was 168300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 217300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Beach Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Beach Hotels development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
ITC Limited 
Four Seasons Holdings Inc. 
IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group PLC) 
Hyatt Hotels Corporation 
Marriott International, Inc. 
Shangri-La Asia Limited. 
Wyndham Worldwide Corporation 
Accor SA 
The Indian Hotels Company Limited 
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 
The Oberoi Group

 

Market segment by Type

Premium 
Standard 
Budget

Market segment by Application,
Solo 
Group

Market segment by Regions/Countries,
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Beach Hotels Market Size 
2.2 Beach Hotels Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Beach Hotels Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Beach Hotels Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 ITC Limited 
12.1.1 ITC Limited Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Beach Hotels Introduction 
12.1.4 ITC Limited Revenue in Beach Hotels Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 ITC Limited Recent Development 
12.2 Four Seasons Holdings Inc. 
12.2.1 Four Seasons Holdings Inc. Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Beach Hotels Introduction 
12.2.4 Four Seasons Holdings Inc. Revenue in Beach Hotels Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Four Seasons Holdings Inc. Recent Development 
12.3 IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group PLC) 
12.3.1 IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group PLC) Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Beach Hotels Introduction 
12.3.4 IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group PLC) Revenue in Beach Hotels Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group PLC) Recent Development 
12.4 Hyatt Hotels Corporation 
12.4.1 Hyatt Hotels Corporation Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Beach Hotels Introduction 
12.4.4 Hyatt Hotels Corporation Revenue in Beach Hotels Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Hyatt Hotels Corporation Recent Development 
12.5 Marriott International, Inc. 
12.5.1 Marriott International, Inc. Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Beach Hotels Introduction 
12.5.4 Marriott International, Inc. Revenue in Beach Hotels Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Marriott International, Inc. Recent Development 

 Continued…….                                                      

