2-Day Seminar: Designing & Sustaining New & Existing Product Stability Testing Program (Philadelphia, United States - September 26-27, 2019)

This seminar will provide a great resource to Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Diagnostics, Cell Therapy, Drugs, Biologics, OTC, Radio-pharmaceutical, Pharmacies and Medical Device Industries in understanding the effective way to establish a new or modified product stability testing program.

This program is an important part of a product's regulatory filing requirements as well as the determination of the shelf life or expiration date of the product. This is an important part of every business final bottom line or indirectly relationship to their supply and warehouse chain (how long the product can be stored before it can be discarded).

Understanding how to design and implement an effective stability testing program following the regulatory guidelines will allow the product to be manufactured, tested, released, adequately stored and effectively tested for stability and ultimately used through its actual end point based on the product's potency.

This will eliminate potential loss of product and business income by manufacturers of product (i.e. when a potent product is inadvertently discarded due to a poorly designed stability testing program) which ends up impacting the products' regulatory filing status or a product's Regulatory Filing/Application.

The focus of this seminar will create a detailed process that will guide the attendees in the right direction in the planning of a new or existing product's stability testing plan, program, protocol, handing and utilizing the data, setting the shelf life as well as the applicable regulatory requirements.



Learning Objectives



This seminar will help the attendee gain a better understanding of the requirements of the FDA's Drug Stability Guidelines that is stipulated for new, existing and modified drug products that have an existing or new IND or NDA submission.



This seminar will also benefit people within the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology or Medical Device industries that are currently have a stability testing program but do not know how to maximize the use of their data for extending their product's expiration dating.



This seminar will provide the detailed requirements applicable to the FDA's and 21CFR 514.1(b)(5)(x) expectations which states that an applicant should submit data from stability studies that have been completed as well as information about studies that are underway to substantiate the request for a specific expiration date and provide information on the stability of the drug products FDA's Guidance for Industry.

For this reason, it is important to have clarity and understanding of how to apply this regulation prior to the initiation of a new product stability testing program which includes the protocol design, testing, storage, data management, trending and expiration dating extrapolations and expectations for products in a new or existing IND or NDA application process.

Agenda



Day 1



Session 1: 9:00 am - 10:15 am

Topic: General Stability Considerations Applicable to a Product's Stability (I.e. Potency), Storage Conditions, Sampling Plan and Sample Handling

Knowledge Base: Attendees will gain an understanding in the following key areas:

Introduction of a Stability Testing Plan and Program.

Regulatory guidance associated with the requirements of a product's stability testing program.

Delineating the program requirement specific to a type of product.

Applicable Regulation and Requirements.

Purpose of a Stability testing Program

General Stability Considerations applicable to a New product (I.e. Potency)

New product stability indicator tests

Rationale for choosing the test and impact to the product's shelf life.

Storage Conditions

Shelf Life Duration of Studies and Expiration Dates

Container Closure Requirements

Session 2: 10:15 am - 11: 00 am

Sample Size

Sampling Plan

Handling and Analysis of Samples

Stability Schedule (Suggested Schedules for Conducting Stability Studies)

Pre-approval and Post Approval Studies

Stability Tests

Reformulated Products

Accelerated Temperature Studies

Test Schedule Information

Suggested Time Points and Expiration dates based on testing time points

Solid Dosage Forms Suggested Test Schedule

Liquid and Semi-solid Types Products Suggested Test Schedule

Reconstituted Products Suggested Test Schedule

Session 3: 11:15 am - 12:00 pm

The relationship between choosing the right product storage temperature and impact to its shelf life.

Temperatures of Studies based on the product type

Room Temperature Studies

Elevated Temperature

Refrigeration

Freezing Temperature

Special Humidity Considerations

Container Closure Requirements.

Storage Temperature for various types of products.

Performing an effective sampling plan and utilizing the appropriate sample size for a stability testing program.

Performing a compliant sample analysis, handling and effecting the appropriate test specification for the product type.

Session 4: 1.00 pm - 2: 00 pm

Topic: Designing and Conducting Effective Stability Testing Program Using the Suggested Schedules for Various Product Types

Knowledge Base: Attendees will gain an understanding in the following key areas:

How to Conduct a Pre-approval and Post Approval Stability Testing Studies

Performing Various Types of Stability Tests such as Reformulated Products, Accelerated Temperature Studies and others.

Understanding the different Types of Stability Test Schedules Provided by Regulations

Session 5: 2.00 pm - 3: 00 pm

Suggested Time Points and Expiration dates based on testing time points

Solid Dosage Forms Suggested Test Schedule

Liquid and Semi-solid Types Products Suggested Test Schedule

Reconstituted Products Suggested Test Schedule

Performing Different Temperatures of Studies based on the product type such as Room Temperature Studies, Elevated

Temperature, Refrigeration, Freezing Temperature and Special Humidity Considerations

3.15 pm - 4:00 pm (Review of Case Studies)

Review of Case Studies: Issues Encountered by Drug Product Manufacturers Based on a Poorly Designed Stability Testing Program

1. Case Study #1 and Suggested Resolution

Day 2



Session 1: 9:00 am - 10:15 am

Topic: Stability Testing Protocol Design, Data Management and Trending. Comparative Analysis of Using a Manual versus Automated Data Management

Knowledge Base: The Attendees will gain an understanding in the following key areas:

How to Design an effective Stability Testing Program, Protocol and a Report for a New and Existing Product.

How to Effectively Handle, Manage Data, Utilize and Perform the Trending of Stability Testing Results and Data.

Session 2: 10:15 am - 11: 00 am

Topic: Analytical Testing Considerations, Review of Case Studies

Knowledge Base: Attendees will gain an understanding in the following key areas:

How to perform Quality Control Testing, Setting Test Specification and Assay Release Process in a Stability Testing Program.

Detailed Reasons why the Choice of a Quality Control Test Method, Specific Assays and Tests Specifications are Critical to the Success of a Product's Stability Testing Program and Shelf Life Determination.

Choice of methods with meaningful data or stability indicator

Analytical Assay Test Method Attributes

Session 3: 11:15 am - 12: 00 pm

Using the Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) in a Stability Study Program

Data Documentation, Entry and Management (Types of Documentation Methods)

The Criticality of the Choice of a Stability Test Data Management System used for Data Management.

Considerations when choosing a Stability Test Data Management System (Manual versus Automated Data Management)

Advantages and Disadvantages of each type of system

Types of Stability Test Data Management Software (LIMS) for Stability Test Data Management

Session 4: 1.00 pm - 2: 00 pm

Understanding the LIMS Stability Module Program and Statistical Analysis Tools

Understanding the various modules under the Stability Data Management Software in LIMS.

Best practices when selecting Stability test data (LIMS) Vendor

The various parts of the Stability test data management software

Common mistakes made during the purchase of some Stability data management software.

Choosing the best LIMS software programs used for stability test data management.

Session 5: 2.00 pm - 3: 00 pm

Using Stability Testing Data to Generate the Product's Expiration Dating or Shelf Life.

How to Perform the Extrapolation of a Product Shelf Life Using Data from an Ongoing Stability Testing Program

Great for products in clinical studies.

Understand the different ways of performing statistical analysis of the stability test result data (manual versus automated software).

3.15 pm - 4:00 pm (Review of Case Studies)

Review of Case Studies: Issues Encountered by Drug Product Manufacturers Based on a Poorly Designed Stability Testing Program

1. Case Study #2 and Suggested Resolution

2. Case Study #3 and Suggested Resolution

