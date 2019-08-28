Project Management for Human Resources: 3-Day Program (Charlotte, United States - September 18-20, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Management for Human Resources" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



HR Managers are asked to juggle a wide variety of assignments and add on special ones as needed. In many companies, the people, who formerly performed specialized tasks, are gone, along with their expertise. The work still needs to be done and HR Managers are called on to take on this work as a project. Most HR folks are not trained as project managers and may struggle with getting everything done effectively and efficiently.

The basics of project management are universal and many of the tools are easy to use. Get the results your organization expects applying these fundamental approaches to tackle special assignments and integrate your work into a large project, you manage productively and systematically.



Why Should You Attend?



You are already doing more than you thought possible and here comes this "extra" assignment. Instead of being overwhelmed, you will set the work up as a project, manage it using an approach with a track record of success, and get the results your management requires. You'll hone your existing skills and build on them. You'll apply what you learn to rest of your assignment, becoming more productive, and still have time to think about how to improve the overall performance of your area of responsibility.



As a result of this program, HR professionals will be able to:

Recognize the business problem before the project begins

Organize tasks easily into logical groups of activities

Create a project plan to guide all your efforts

Manage your project team even if you don't have one

Keep critical stakeholders informed and involved

Track progress and recognize quickly when things are slipping

Lead effective project meetings

Demonstrate successful project completion

Apply lessons learned to the next project

Agenda



Day 1

Individual Strengths & Challenges workshop



CHAPTER 1: INTRO TO PROJECT MANAGEMENT

What is a project;

Where does project fit in organizational structure; constraints & stakeholders workshop; project team workshop

Project Lifecycle; stakeholder influence; changing projects

Project challenges workshop

Success factors and pitfalls discussion

CHAPTER 2: PROJECT MANAGEMENT PROCESS

Introduction to Process

Process Model, Chain of Process; define your work process workshop

Introduction to Project Management Lifecycle

PMBOK Knowledge Areas; Project phases; function, roles of each phase

Project v Operations workshop

Why use project management workshop

CHAPTER 3 PROJECT INITIATION

How do your projects arise? Discussion

Where it fits? What is the Business Problem?

Developing the Business Case; ROI; Break even, Go/No Go

Introduction to CASE STUDY

Business Problem workshop

Stakeholders Analysis

Case Study Stakeholders; Workshop and Debrief

Conflict Management; Bridges Model of Conflict Resolution

Case Study: Stakeholder Conflict Management workshop

Communication; stakeholder workshop

Influence strategies; workshop

Problem solving; workshop

Project Charter

Case Study: Business Problem workshop

CHAPTER 4 PLANNING & SCHEDULING

How to plan; Pros & Cons of planning workshop

Requirements elicitation

Communication; Body language; Active Listening

Case Study: Applying communications skills to Requirements workshop

Scope, Constraints, Assumptions

Case Study: Constraints, Assumptions, Scope Statement workshop

END - Write up all Lessons Learned for beginning of Day 2



Day 2



Most interesting lessons learned/insights from Day 1

Work Breakdown Structure (WBS)

Case Study: WBS workshop

Sequencing; Logic Diagram; Relation among WBS tasks

Case Study: Logic Diagram workshop

Estimating activity duration

Creating a PERT diagram based on estimates and logic diagram

Case Study: PERT Workshop

Defining roles: responsibility accountability, consultation & information - RACI diagram

Case Study: Stakeholder RACI workshop

Critical Path Method to develop project schedule

Case Study: CPM workshop

Critical Path and Risk

Calculations; Scheduling; Human behavior; presentation of schedule

Case Study: Scheduling workshop

Aligned Assertive Communication and workshop

CHAPTER 5 COST MANAGEMENT

Cost management, estimating, budgeting, baseline

Basic budgeting workshop

CHAPTER 6 RISK MANAGEMENT

What is Risk management?

HR projects typical risks workshop

Risk identification techniques: Brainstorming; SWOT; Impact matrix calculation

Risk management and decision making

Case Study: SWOT; Impact matrix workshop

Qualitative, Quantitative analysis

Risk strategies; risk register; risk management

Case Study: Add risk task and time to WBS workshop

Risk management practices; HR-oriented escalation workshop

Delivering risk related messages and bad news workshop

END--Write up Lessons Learned for beginning of Day 3



Day 3



Most interesting lessons learned/insights from days 1 & 2



CHAPTER 7 PROCUREMENT



CHAPTER 8 QUALITY MANAGEMENT

Quality Management Plan; Cost Of Quality

COQ Workshop

Case Study: Quality Plan Workshop

CHAPTER 9 HUMAN RESOURCES PLANNING

Human resources Planning

Review Case Study RACI

Staff and team management

Communication plan

Case Study: Communication planning workshop

Training planning

Calculating communication complexity workshop

Technology; Management plan; document control

CHAPTER 10 PROJECT EXECUTION

Managing all project processes, people, issues

CHAPTER 11 MONITORING AND CONTROLLING

Workshop: What can go wrong

Case Study: Risks workshop

What to monitor; checklist

Measuring Actuals: Scope, Schedule, Cost; Quality Control

Change Control for projects

Managing Change Control challenges

CHAPTER 12 CLOSURE

How to close the project

What have you learned about project management? Workshop

Review Do's Don'ts

What are specific challenges for HR projects? Managing these challenges

HR challenges and solutions workshop

What are the well-developed skills you need as a successful HR project manager

Final workshop: Applying everything you have learned; What to do "Monday morning"

Class Closure

Evaluations

