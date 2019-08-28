Global Nanotechnology Market Outlook to 2025: Emergence of Self-Powered Nanotech Devices Creates Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanotechnology Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study includes the analytical depiction of the global nanotechnology along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Technological development by the emerging economies in Asia-Pacific boosts the growth of the nanotechnology market. The regional growth is expected to be influenced by high demand for nanotechnology in medical imaging.

Moreover, various technological advancements related to automotive and healthcare vertical due to government initiatives such as increased investment in R&D propel the market growth. For instance, China is building the world's largest multifunctional research platform for nanotechnology, which would help develop more powerful computers and intelligent robots. The Vacuum Interconnected Nano-X Research Facility in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province integrates the state-of-art capabilities of material growth, device fabrication, and testing in one ultra-high vacuum environment.

Nano-X is expected to be incorporated into China's national research infrastructure system, and to become a world-class open platform for research and development in nanoscience and nanotechnology, providing advanced technical support for the national strategy of high-end technologies.



Factors such as upsurge in adoption of nanotechnology in medical diagnosis & imaging and technological advancements in nanotech devices drive the growth of the market globally. However, issues pertaining to the deployment of nanodevices in extreme conditions and high cost of the technology act as major barriers, thus restraining the market growth. Conversely, increase in support and R&D funding from government organizations and emergence of self-powered nanotech devices are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion.



Key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Nanotechnology Industry/Market

3.2.1. Low-To-High Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2. Moderate-To-High Threat of New Entrants

3.2.3. Moderate Threat of Substitutes

3.2.4. Moderate Intensity of Rivalry

3.2.5. Low-To-Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Growing Adoption of Nanotechnology in Medical Diagnosis

3.3.1.2. Emerging Technological Advancements in Nanotech Devices

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Problems Regarding the Deployment of Nanotech Devices in Extreme Weather Conditions

3.3.2.2. High Cost of the Technology

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increasing Government Support & Funding

3.5.3.2. Emergence of Self-Powered Nanotech Devices



Chapter 4: Nanotechnology Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Nano Sensors

4.3. Nano Device



Chapter 5: Nanotechnology Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.2. Electronics

5.3. Energy

5.4. Chemical Manufacturing

5.5. Aerospace & Defense

5.6. Healthcare

5.7. Others



Chapter 6: Nanotechnology Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players, 2018 (%)

7.3. Top Winning Strategies

7.4. Product Mapping of Top 10 Players

7.5. Competitive Dashboard

7.6. Competitive Heatmap

7.7. Key Developments



Chapter 8: Company Profiles: Auto Makers

8.1. Altairnano

8.2. Applied Nanotech

8.3. Advanced Nano Products

8.4. Bruker Corporation

8.5. Biosensors International Inc.

8.6. Espin Technology

8.7. Imina Technology

8.8. Kleindiek Nanotechnik GmbH

8.9. Nanonics Imaging Ltd.

8.10. Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

8.11. Other Key Player Profiles



