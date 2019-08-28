5G technology Market Size to See 122.3% CAGR During 2020 to 2026

The global market for 5G technology is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 122.3 % from 2020 to 2026, and will reach $667.90 billion by 2026, reveals a recent report added by Big Market Research.

According to the report, growth in number of IoT devices and implementation of edge computing, rise in demand for content streaming services, and surge in demand for low latency connectivity in industrial automation are the factors driving growth of the market. Moreover, as per analysts, the 5G technology market share is anticipated to observe substantial rise in the next few years, due to growing opportunities in autonomous vehicles, and surge in investment in smart cities.



The report covers the current status and the growth prospects of the Global 5G Technology Market for 2020-2026. Additionally, it offers precise data related to the size of market, sales volume, and revenue. The predictions featured in this report have been derived using proven research methods and standards. With this data, the research report serves as a source of information and analysis for every segment of the market, including but not restricted to: local markets, product, and application.

This report estimates the growth in revenue at a global, regional & country level, and offers detailed analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2026. Furthermore, the report segments the 5G technology market based on offering, connectivity, application, end user, and region.

Based on offering, the global 5G technology market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on connectivity, the global 5G technology market is segmented into:

Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB)

Ultra-reliable low latency communication (URLLC)

Massive machine type communication (mMTC)

Based on end users, the 5G technology market is segmented into:

Manufacturing

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Government

Media & Entertainment

Others

On the basis of application, the 5G technology market is segmented into:

Connected vehicles

Monitoring & tracking

Automation

Smart surveillance

VR & AR

Enhanced video services

Others

Regionally, the global 5G technology industry is segmented into:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

LAMEA

Apart from this, the report discusses the key players functioning in the market.

Some of the foremost players in the global 5G technology sector are:

Deutsche Telekom AG

Ericsson

Huawei Technology

Nokia

Orange S.A.

Qualcomm Inc.

Telecom Italia

Telstra

T-Mobile

Intel Corporation

Besides these insights, the report discusses drivers and challenges in the global 5G technology industry. It also presents an overview of competitive expansions such as developments, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global market. Additionally, it offers Porter’s five forces analysis which demonstrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

This report is a document offering solutions to various critical questions that are significant for the industry shareholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc. Besides this, the report helps in planning investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Additionally, we strive to deliver a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients, on demand.

