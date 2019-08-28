Global Spinal Surgery Tables Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

A spinal surgery table, also known as an operating table, is where the patients lie during a surgical procedure. It is one of the most crucial equipment in the operating room and is available in a wide variety of designs and functionalities. An operating table can be portable and fixed. The primary function of a surgery table is to provide patients with the appropriate posture required for a surgical procedure.

As per the latest report by GlobalInfoResearch, the global spinal surgery table market is assessed to fetch lucrative growth rate over the forecast period. Various factors are responsible for the fast-paced growth of the market. There are many conditions that have an adverse effect on the spinal cord. These result in back pain, painful bodily movement, and general discomfort in doing day-to-day tasks. Several conditions related to the spine may range from fractures, degenerative disk disease, scoliosis, spondylolisthesis, tumor, or spine infection, which are known to disrupt the normal functioning of the spine. Most times people don’t require spinal surgery. However worsening conditions due to casual approach may lead to necessary surgical procedures. Growing prevalence of such spinal cord conditions owing to major changes in lifestyle is anticipated to foster market growth for spinal surgery tables.

Furthermore, an increasing number of spinal injuries is expected to drive the growth of the spinal surgery tables market. Upscaling prevalence of degenerative diseases such as stenosis often leads to the adoption of surgical procedures, since the reversal of these procedures is not possible with the use of non-surgical treatment.



Key Players

Some noteworthy players include Getinge, Hill-Rom, Mizuho OSI, OPT SurgiSystems, Skytron, STERIS, Stryker, Mindray Medical, Alvo Medical, Schaerer Medical, and Harbin Howell Medical Apparatus And Instruments.

Market Segmentation

The global spinal surgery table market is studied for several segments to derive insightful analysis. Such segmentation is done by type, application, and region. By type, the market for spinal surgery tables is segmented into non-motorized spinal surgery tables and motorized surgery tables. Based on application, the market for spinal surgery tables is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and clinics.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global spinal surgery table market is segmented into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is sub-segmented into the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Europe is further segmented into Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Spain. Asia Pacific is segmented into South Korea, India, Japan, China, and Southeast Asia. South America is segmented into Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia. The Middle East & Africa is further segmented into the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Availability of advanced spinal surgery tables has enabled healthcare professionals to position the body of the patient in a manner where the chances of the outcome being positive are higher. This, in turn, is driving the market due to rising inclination towards the adoption of advanced spinal surgery tables by professionals. However, high cost of spinal surgeries, coupled with lack of skilled personnel is expected to restrict market growth.

