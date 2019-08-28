Knee Coil Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Knee Coil Market

A Knee Coil is used during an MRI to produce a better quality image of the knee. These coils are part of the hardware of MRI machines. They are used to create a magnetic field or detect a changing magnetic field by voltage induced in the wire. The perfect coil produces a uniform magnetic field without significant radiation. It helps in improving the imaging of the knee in the MRI process. Knee coil are usually volume coils, designed for high SNR and parallel imaging.

With the increase in accidental and injury cases over the last few years MRI has proved to be an essential examination process to detect any injury that is not visible physically. Our legs and knee are more prominent to such injuries, for such cases, knee coils are used. In the last few years, the importance of knee coils has increased as they provide an extra view of the entire knee area. A knee is generally covered with the knee coil and inserted in the MRI machine. The knee coil has inbuilt wiring that uses a magnetic field to produce detailed imaging of the knee. It helps to detect any internal injuries that are normally difficult to diagnose.

Key Players of Global Knee Coil Market –

* GE

* Hitachi

* Toshiba

* Philips

* Siemens Healthineers

* Esaote

Global Knee Coil Market - Segment Analysis

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: Competitor segment, Type, Application usage and region. The market research includes data from key manufacturers of Knee coils such as GE, Hitachi, Toshiba, Philips, Siemens Healthineers, Esaote, etc. These companies have been manufacturing knee coils for a long time and have been supplying it for the maximum market share.

By type, the knee coil market has been segmented to 8 channel, 16 channel and others.

Based on the application and usage the market has been segmented into Clinical Usage, Research Laboratories, Others.

Global Knee Coil Market - Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the market has been segmented into North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe and MEA (the Middle East and Africa). The key countries in each region such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea and ASEAN in Asia and Pacific, Germany, France, and the UK in Europe, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil in MEA have been taken into consideration for regional analysis in the report. With the highest growth rate of Knee coil production in North and South America due to advancement in medical technology, the future market forecast of knee coils has shown higher demands. Also, Asian countries have shown improved automation system and advance technological research, leading to an improvement in the products regularly. Europe and MEA market has also shown huge growth in the market share, leading to increased demand and supply.

