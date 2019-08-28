All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2025

All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) means a motorized vehicle, propelled by an engine, intended primarily to travel on unpaved surfaces on three- four- wheels or more wheels with low-pressure tires, having a seat designed to be straddled by the driver only or a seat designed to be straddled by the driver and a seat for no more than one passenger and handlebars for steering. As the name implies, it is designed to handle a wider variety of terrain than most other vehicles.

First, for industry structure analysis, the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 68.24% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) industry.

Second, the production of All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) increased from 638.78 K Units in 2011 to 788.38 K Units in 2015 with an average growth rate of more than 5%.

Third, China occupied 33.76% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by North America and Japan, which respectively have around 24.71% and 20.78% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 75.71% of the global consumption volume in 2015.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Fifth, for forecast, the global All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of All Terrain Vehicle (ATV).

Global All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market size will increase to 5780 Million US$ by 2025, from 4420 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for All Terrain Vehicle (ATV).

This report researches the worldwide All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Regional Description

Region is a crucial part of any study. The regional presence of the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market has been thoroughly studied in the research report. To present a detailed picture about the market, the report has segmented the market as per the Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The prevailing trends in each of the region provides precise information about the market of that region and expected challenges can be gauged in the process.

Research Methodology

For primary research, a sample of 100 people from each regional market have been asked to fill up the questionnaire. The questionnaire has been prepared according to the Likert scale. Later, the questionnaire has been analyzed and evaluated using a Pareto chart. For secondary research, several online repositories have been used.

