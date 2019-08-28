Basalt Scents Releases Its Signature Line, The Lunar Collection

"My jewellery is made from lava rock, precious stones and crystals and precious metal fastenings. All come with a sample of Prouvé perfume for you to enjoy."

FAREHAM, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Nici Charlton from Basalt Scents, is releasing the brand-new Lunar Collection and each product will be individually made by the designer herself or her son Dan. The Lunar Collection will be released on 31/08/2019

Basalt Scents is known for helping busy women so that they can get ready for red carpet events with ease and style.

Thus, for the first time, Nici has created an entire product line of her favourite and most popular jewellery. The new Lunar Collection is scheduled to go live on August the 31st, 2019

The collection will be exclusively sold on the website basaltscents.com where the signature line is scheduled to sell very quickly.

The jewellery is designed to showcase class and style with an ease of use that make busy women feel as though they were on top of the world.

The main colour theme is black to capitalise on the timelessness of the traditional little black dress for high end events.

The line has been created in association with Polish company Prouvé who are renowned for creating “Scentsational” perfumes in Grasse – France. Using products that are vegan friendly and techniques that minimize the environmental impact, their perfumes are a delight to wear.

Her collection will include samples of these exciting perfumes and the opportunity to purchase full size bottle of their customer’s favourites on her website.

Customers can also become perfume creators in their own rights with the introduction of the Molecular Scents, fragrances that are specially designed to be blended together to create unique perfumes with many combinations available.

The Lunar Collection ranges in price from £12.00 for the perfumes to £160.00 for the full jewellery sets.

Nici is excited to welcome her fans to her the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting. One thing she really loves about this collection is how versatile it is. Her customers love that if they are getting ready for a big red carpet event straight from work, they don't have to take separate perfume with their jewellery and risk their perfumes bottles getting broken in transit. They simply apply the perfume to the jewellery before they leave for work and it still smells gorgeous for several days.

She also offers a fun Platinum VIP Club for her customers with all sorts of benefits and goodies available to all those who love her unique style of combining quality jewellery with quality perfume.

For more information about The Lunar Collection or for an interview with Nici, please write to style@basaltscents.com . Media high-res photos available upon request.

About Basalt Scents

Nici started designing scented jewellery after she heard about a very real problem. When she became a brand partner of Prouvé, she started to hear about issues some people had with wearing perfume on sensitive skin. There were also conversations about how much her friends partners hated then wearing perfume on their necks at hot, romantic dates – seemingly “no one likes the taste of perfume on the neck when things start to get a bit frisky” She began looking for a solution and experimenting with lava rocks and was gratified by the response, people all over the world were asking when she would be releasing her jewellery to the general public. Nici’s jewellery started gaining notoriety amongst both the perfume and the jewellery industries.



Basaltscents.com For Jewellery That Makes Scents.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.