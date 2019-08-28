Fraser Institute Media Advisory: New study on job growth and employment rates in Canada coming Thursday, Aug. 29

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Aug. 29, just in time for Labour Day, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on labour markets in provinces across Canada.



Measuring Labour Markets in Canada and the United States, 2019 measures the labour market performance of all 10 Canadian provinces and 50 U.S. states from 2016 to 2018, spotlighting job-creation, unemployment and worker productivity (the average value of goods and services produced per worker) numbers.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Thursday, Aug. 29 @ 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

