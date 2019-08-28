Sino United and iDrink Technology Company Limited Signed Joint Venture Agreement for Business Alliance Focused on iDrink Smart IoT Global Beverage Dispenser Business

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC: SUIC), a New York based fintech firm, and iDrink Technology Co. Ltd., Taiwan (iDrink) signed a Joint Venture Agreement to work together on the distribution of iDrink Smart IoT Vending Machine in the US.

SUIC and iDrink signed a joint venture agreement to distribute iDrink Smart IoT Vending Machine in the US market, through a new 60:40 joint venture company based in the USA. SUIC and iDrink plan to leverage the exceptional user interface experience of iDrink Smart IoT Vending Machine, combined with SUIC’s expertise in the fintech service business, to provide solutions for this key target segment. This joint venture will focus on developing iDrink beverage consumption market in US.

SUIC and iDrink will offer options for US business partners either to be an independent operator (such as breweries, beverage merchants, distributors, dealers), or to be a franchisee of the iDrink Smart IoT Vending Machine (such as in hotels, restaurants, pubs, KTVs, supermarkets, shopping malls). An independent operator can earn an estimated gross profit of several millions US Dollars by operating at least ten units of the iDrink Smart IoT Vending Machines.

iDrink Smart IoT Vending Machine is a safe and convenient, sophisticated, smart. green beer and beverage vending machine. iDrink Smart IoT Vending Machines have a considerable advertising value as they post ads (body advertising, display screen video and image advertising and mobile payment advertising). The latter involves processing of mobile payments by credit cards, or mobile payments such as LINE pay, Google Pay, Alipay, etc. or even cash, which also shows these companies’ ads as well, which tap the value of O2O traffic, thereby expanding the machine’s profitability.

The SUIC iDrink US JV company believes it will greatly enhance the US market share by adopting its business model and the aforementioned marketing strategies, building high quality, new target groups and a broader range of customers and partners in the process.

About iDrink Technology Co. Ltd.

iDrink Technology Co. Ltd., Taiwan (“iDrink”) designs the iDrink Smart Vending Machine and the iDrink mobile App, for the global trillion-dollar beverage industry, utilizing cloud platform services that consolidate consumption data from beverage manufacturers and consumers alike, and uploading the data to its blockchain-enabled iDrink Smart Vending Machine. For more information concerning iDrink, please visit https://idrink.com.tw



About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company provides Venture Financing and Blockchain services to five sectors including: “Logistics & Trade”, “Vehicle & Transportation”, “Finance & Coin”, and “Medical & Healthcare”, and a new addition, “Fintech.” The addition of the Fintech sector to SUIC’s Blockchain services includes a comprehensive update in which SUIC will build up its own internal capabilities by actively starting a Blockchain training program, developing a 3rd generation Smart Contract Blockchain under the SUIC brand, and using these capabilities to offer a comprehensive ICO consultancy. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of blockchain services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company’s diversified portfolio of technologies and consulting services in the four sectors. As one of the first publicly traded technology companies, SUIC serves as an innovative leader by integrating these five sectors. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedltd.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth herein contains "forward-looking information", including "future oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. New Release Department 718-395-8706



