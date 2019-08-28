Lifecycle Management of Analytical Methods & Procedures - According to New FDA & USP Guidelines: 2-Day Workshop (Boston, United States - September 16-17, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lifecycle Management of Analytical Methods and Procedures - According to New FDA and USP Guidelines" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 2-day workshop will explain the background to the new Analytical Procedure Lifecycle guidelines and give attendees the knowledge needed to implement recommended approaches. Interactive exercises will be included in the workshop.



Results of analytical methods are used as the basis for important decisions during development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. All regulatory agencies expect the regulated industry to have procedures in place to ensure suitable levels of reliability, accuracy and precision of such methods. The procedures should cover lifecycle phases from design, development, validation to on-going routine use.



Managing analytical methods and procedures according to the lifecycle approach has been recommended in recent FDA guidance documents and stimuli articles published by the USP. For example, the recent FDA guidance Analytical Procedures and Methods Validation for Drugs and Biologics contains a section on Lifecycle Management of Analytical Procedures.



Learning Objectives

Learn about the regulatory background and recommendations for managing the lifecycle of analytical methods and procedures

Understand current and future industry trends: the concept of lifecycle management of analytical methods, recent USP General Chapter 1210 (Statistical Tools for Procedure Validation), and Quality by Design (QbD) principles for method development and validation

Learn how to plan, execute and document design, development and validation of methods developed in-house

Understand the principles of lifecycle management for compendial procedures and for managing method transfer

Be able to develop a strategy for analytical procedure lifecycle management

Understand risk management strategies throughout the procedure lifecycle

Understand the concept of measurement uncertainty

Be able to justify and document decisions about type and extend of revalidation after method changes

Be able to define and demonstrate FDA, EU, USP and ICH compliance to auditors and inspectors

Be able to develop inspection-ready documentation during on-going routine operation

Understand what questions will be asked during audits and inspections and how to answer them

Agenda



Day 1



08.30 AM - 09.00 AM - Registration



09.00 AM - Session Start



Introductions and Agenda Review Lectures and Workshop Exercises



Lecture 1 - Regulatory background and guidance

The importance of analytical procedures

Introduction to lifecycle management of analytical methods

USP approach for method validation: in-process revisions to Chapters 1200, 1210 and 1225

Learnings from the new FDA, WHO and PDA method validation guidelines

Linking the procedure lifecycle to the quality system

The importance of risk management (ICH Q9)

Lessons from recent FDA Warning Letters

Recommendations for risk-based implementation

Lecture 2 - The 2015 FDA Method Validation guidance

Scope and regulatory status

Recommendations for integrated procedure lifecycle

Expectations for quality risk assessment, Quality by Design (QbD), Multivariate experiments, system suitability testing, statistics, knowledge management

Equipment operational qualification and trend analysis

Revalidation vs. ongoing evaluation

Lecture 3 - Preparing your laboratory for compliant validation studies

Analytical Instrument qualification

21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliance of computer systems

Validation of chromatographic data systems

Validation and control of Excel spreadsheets

Qualification of reference standards and materials

Lecture 4 - The lifecycle overview on integrated method development, validation, and ongoing performance verification

Advantages of the new approach

Key steps for design, development, validation and ongoing performance verification

Integrated lifecycle and QbD: similarities, differences

Regulatory status of the new approach

Integrating method transfer and compendial method verification

Application of risk management through the life cycle

Day 2



Lectures and Workshop Exercises



Lecture 5 - The analytical target profile

Comparison with the scope of current methods

Advantages and limitations of the ATP approach

Introduction to measurement uncertainty

Target measurement uncertainty (TMU)

Considerations for establishing an ATP

Incorporating current USP, ICH and FDA guidance into the ATP

Constructing an ATP for existing methods

Lecture 6 - Procedure design and development

Knowledge gathering: what and how

Risk management: assessment, evaluation and control

Analytical control strategy

Typical control examples

Illustration of controls using Ishikawa (fishbone) diagrams

Knowledge management as an important factor in ensuring the acquiring, analyzing, storing and disseminating information

Lecture 7 - Procedure Performance Qualification (Validation)

Developing a validation/qualification plan and SOP

Going through ICH Q2 validation and test parameters:

Accuracy, precision, intermediate precision, specificity, LOD, LOQ, linearity, range, robustness

Examples for design and execution of test experiments

Examples of application-specific acceptance criteria

Evaluation of test results: using statistical models

Lecture 8 - Ongoing Performance Verification

Objective of ongoing performance verification

Monitoring method performance: system suitability testing and quality control samples

Handling of method changes vs. permitted adjustments

Revalidation of analytical methods: when, what to test

Handling of out-of-expectation results

Continuous improvements

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4war4v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.