Global Luxury Travel Market Report, 2019: Key Destinations are the Indian Ocean Island Nations, Las Vegas, Thailand, and the UAE

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Trends in Luxury Travel: Key market trends, opportunities, and challenges in the luxury market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides analysis of traveller types and key market trends which are contributing to a key segment within tourism currently - luxury travel. Major and upcoming destinations are assessed, along with an analysis of key trends to provide valuable insight. Challenges along with opportunities in the industry are explained in relation to industry examples.



Perceptions of luxury travel differ from person to person but it is often associated with traveling first class, staying at five-star hotels, and receiving impeccable and personalized service at every stage of a trip.



Increasing world wealth will also mean more opportunity to offer experiences at the luxury end of the scale. Credit Suisse's Global Wealth Report 2018 reported that aggregate global wealth rose by $14 trillion to $317 trillion in 2018, which represents a growth rate of 4.6% for the year. Wealth per adult grew at a record-breaking 3.2%.



Hotel chains with the most famous luxury brands include Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Accor. Companies such as the Four Seasons and Kempinski are fully focused on premiumization and do not want to dilute their brands by offering lower-end accommodation options. In terms of airlines, most full service carriers (FSCs) are involved with luxury travel in one way or another through their business and first class offerings.



Scope

The report looks at the key trends & issues within the luxury travel segment, as well as the opportunities and threats. It also offers an insight into key destinations, traveler groups, and into the strategies of the leading companies.

Reasons to Buy

Gain an insight into the luxury travel segment

Understand the key traveler types luxury travel facilities and hotel companies can look to attract

Look at the key destinations and why they appeal

Gain a detailed understanding of the key trends, issues and challenges facing operators in the luxury travel space

Companies Mentioned



Lufthansa

Etihad

Singapore Airlines

Kempinski

Accor

Marriott

Hilton

Hyatt

IHG

Airbnb

Four Seasons

Oberoi

Mandarin Oriental

Qatar Airways

Key Topics Covered



1. Snapshot

The Luxury Travel Market: Airlines

The Luxury Travel Market: Hotels

2. The Luxury Traveler



3. Key Market Trends



4. Key Destinations

Indian Ocean Island Nations

Las Vegas

Thailand

UAE

5. Challenges & Opportunities



6. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2vezy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.