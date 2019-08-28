Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market

Global Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market

Automotive door handle sensor incorporates various keyless access functions into a door handle. It substitutes the conventional mechanical key by securing access to the vehicle electronically. It is user-friendly and entering the vehicle becomes easier. A very low-frequency transmitting antenna is placed inside and outside the vehicle that helps the door handle to operate.

The global automotive door handle sensors market is dependent on the growth of the automotive and industrial sectors. It is being predicted that there will be numerous growth opportunities in the deployment of safety systems in an automobile, owing to which the market can witness an expansion. Investments in research and development sector is also expected to lead to innovations, which can be of great use for the automotive door handle sensor market growth.

Key Players of Global Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market =>

The main players in the global door handle sensors market are Robert Bosch GmbH, ITW Automotive, Hella (they introduced low power consumption and two-stage proximity sensitivity sensors), Omron, Huf-group, Aisin Seiki, Valeo, Delphi, U-Shin, and Denso.

Segmentation:

The global automotive door handle sensors market can be broken down based on type, vehicle types, and sales channel. This sort of segmental analysis empowers the report with various market insights regarding factors and dynamics that can be explored later for a more profitable outcomes.

Based on the type, the global automotive door handle sensors market can be segmented into button and induction. The button type technology is an older system wherein the button is placed on the door handle to lock and unlock. To unlock the vehicle in the induction type door handle the sensor is integrated within a lever. This technology is very convenient and it reduces effort. It can be accessed through mobile devices, keys, remotes, etc. or can be biometrically operated.

Based on the type of vehicle, the automotive door handle sensors market can be segmented into Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and others. The passenger segment is gaining strong momentum due to the rise in per capita income. The commercial segment is also witnessing a surge due to various infrastructural changes. Also, various industries are showing keen interest in incorporating the technology to ensure a safe transport system.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of region, the global automotive door handle sensors market shows promising potential in Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).The region-specific analysis also provides a better glimpse of the demographic challenges, which can be sorted in the future for better market results.

It is expected that during the forecast period North America and Europe will drive the market due to the high rate of adoption of the latest technologies. Both these regions have strong expenditure capabilities. The robust automotive infrastructure and hike in sale of luxury cars in these regions are expected to boost these regional markets.

The APAC market is also gaining strong traction from the revamping automotive sector. Cost affordable labor and easy access to resources have influenced global players to make substantial investment in the region. Also, rising disposable income has led to a surge in sales of luxury cars.

