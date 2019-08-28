Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Markets to 2023: Increased Use of Hydrolyzed Plant Protein in Food & Beverages

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report looks at factors such as increasing demand for plant-based diets, increased use of plant protein in food and beverages, and rising demand for hydrolyzed plant protein in animal feed.

However, uncertainties in the health issues associated with hydrolyzed plant proteins, stringent food safety regulations and guidelines, and high competition in the global hydrolyzed plant protein market may hamper the growth of the hydrolyzed plant protein industry over the forecast period.

Increased use of hydrolyzed plant protein in food & beverages



Hydrolyzed plant protein is a vegan protein derived from various natural plant resources, such as fruits, vegetables, and legumes. Hydrolyzed plant proteins possess excellent water and fat-holding capabilities, which helps in determining certain quality aspects of food products such as juiciness and tenderness.



They are also used as a baking ingredient, especially in biscuits, cakes, pizza base, and breadcrumbs. Thus, the functional properties of hydrolyzed plant protein in food and beverages will lead to the expansion of the global hydrolyzed plant protein market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Increased application of hydrolyzed soy proteins in cosmetic products



Hydrolyzed soy proteins are widely used in hair and skin care products because of their properties. These proteins improve hair manageability and texture and can reduce flaking and improve the general appearance of hair.



Soy is also considered to be an excellent source of Isoflavones which help in protecting the skin from hormone-related issues. The effectiveness of hydrolyzed soy protein as a hair and skin conditioning agent is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Segment Analysis



The hydrolyzed plant protein market analysis considers sales from hydrolyzed soy protein, hydrolyzed pea protein, and hydrolyzed wheat protein. The analysis also considers the sales of hydrolyzed plant protein in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the hydrolyzed soy protein segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for hydrolyzed soy protein in animal feed will play a significant role in the hydrolyzed soy protein segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global hydrolyzed plant protein market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hydrolyzed plant protein manufacturers, that include:



Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Cargill Inc.

Kerry Group PLC

Roquette Freres S.A.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Also, the hydrolyzed plant protein market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Hydrolyzed soy protein - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Hydrolyzed pea protein - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Hydrolyzed wheat protein - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising popularity of clean-labeled ingredients

Increased emphasis on powdered hydrolyzed plant proteins

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

