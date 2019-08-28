Global Aronia Berries Market Outlook to 2023 Featuring Bellbrook Berry Farm, Mae's Health & Wellness, Microstructure, OPG Medic, and Sawmill Hollow

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aronia Berries Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report looks at factors such as the health benefits of Aronia berries, product launches, and rise in the number of private label brands.

However, high ownership cost of Aronia berries, stringent food safety regulations, and availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the Aronia berries industry over the forecast period.

Health benefits of Aronia berries



Aronia berries are rich in various nutrients and are powerful antioxidants having a high level of polyphenols and anthocyanins. Aronia berries help improving blood circulation, prevents diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, heals wounds removes toxic substances from the body. The consumption of Aronia berries is proven to be beneficial for individuals affected by breast cancer. This will lead to the expansion of the global Aronia berries market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for superfoods



Superfoods are foods with high nutritional values. The adoption of healthier lifestyles is increasing with the growing health-conscious consumers. Consumers are seeking products manufactured using fruits, vegetables, herbs, and other plant-based ingredients spurring the demand for nutrient-rich superfoods. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Segment Analysis



The Aronia berries market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channel. The analysis also considers the sales of Aronia berries in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of retailers providing private label Aronia berry products will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global Aronia berries market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Aronia berries manufacturers, that include:



Bellbrook Berry Farm

Mae's Health & Wellness LLC

Microstructure Sp z o o

OPG Medic

Sawmill Hollow

Also, the Aronia berries market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for plant-based beverages

Increasing demand for superfoods

Rising popularity of urban farming

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bellbrook Berry Farm

Mae's Health & Wellness LLC

Microstructure Sp z o o

OPG Medic

Sawmill Hollow

