Global Aronia Berries Market Outlook to 2023 Featuring Bellbrook Berry Farm, Mae's Health & Wellness, Microstructure, OPG Medic, and Sawmill Hollow
- This report looks at factors such as the health benefits of Aronia berries, product launches, and rise in the number of private label brands.
- However, high ownership cost of Aronia berries, stringent food safety regulations, and availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the Aronia berries industry over the forecast period.
Health benefits of Aronia berries
Aronia berries are rich in various nutrients and are powerful antioxidants having a high level of polyphenols and anthocyanins. Aronia berries help improving blood circulation, prevents diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, heals wounds removes toxic substances from the body. The consumption of Aronia berries is proven to be beneficial for individuals affected by breast cancer. This will lead to the expansion of the global Aronia berries market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for superfoods
Superfoods are foods with high nutritional values. The adoption of healthier lifestyles is increasing with the growing health-conscious consumers. Consumers are seeking products manufactured using fruits, vegetables, herbs, and other plant-based ingredients spurring the demand for nutrient-rich superfoods. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Segment Analysis
The Aronia berries market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channel. The analysis also considers the sales of Aronia berries in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of retailers providing private label Aronia berry products will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global Aronia berries market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Aronia berries manufacturers, that include:
- Bellbrook Berry Farm
- Mae's Health & Wellness LLC
- Microstructure Sp z o o
- OPG Medic
- Sawmill Hollow
Also, the Aronia berries market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for plant-based beverages
- Rising popularity of urban farming
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
