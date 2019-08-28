Oregon Mutual Insurance Reaches Quote Milestone with ClarionDoor Technology

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneering property and casualty (P&C) insurers, like Oregon Mutual Insurance Co. (OMI), are more able to recognize specific strategic needs and quickly adapt with product changes by adopting the latest technology, such as ClarionDoor’s Digital Distribution Suite.



In an industry where implementation timelines are often measured in geological time scales and require nothing short of a military platoon and the GDP of a small nation to complete, insurers avoid rip and replace scenarios at every turn. However, extensive product change timelines, declines in the availability of specialized IT talent, an inability to integrate and engage with unstructured and new data sources, and a lack of digital engagement options means insurers must continue to look for technology modernization options.

OMI understood these challenges and, like many early tech adopters , decided to invest in a tech partner, and not just a tech product. In less than five months and without any staff augmentation, OMI implemented ClarionDoor’s Digital Distribution Suite to stand up the company’s personal auto products via a web service and connect the appropriate distribution channels.

“We are pleased to share that earlier this summer over 10,000,000 quotes have been processed, captured with full detail, and analyzed,” said Matt Kulangara, chief information officer for OMI . “Working with ClarionDoor’s expert team and products, we continue to make product changes, test, and play ‘what-if,’ in record time and with few resources. More importantly, ClarionDoor’s products play nice with other software and allow us to continue to invest in other technologies without worrying about integration. ClarionDoor has been a great partner for us, ensuring that OMI keeps current and has the right tools to power forward and innovate with ease. We look forward to the next 10,000,000 quotes.”

CD Digital Distribution Suite provides modern rate/quote/bind, issuance, and forms management functionality, and helps insurers rapidly improve speed to market, enhance the customer experience, and optimize distribution channels. With a deeper bench of data experts, implementation times that easily beat industry norms, guaranteed uptimes, and real-time scalability, ClarionDoor helps P&C insurer clients achieve immediate improvements in critical processes.

“For OMI and ClarionDoor, this ten million quote milestone represents a long-standing partnership and commitment to the belief that individual web services are the way forward,” said Michael DeGusta, CEO at ClarionDoor . “Insurers shouldn’t need to worry about the latest tech trends. You don’t hire a landscaper and worry about what kind of lawnmower they use. In the years leading up to this milestone, ClarionDoor has seamlessly pushed dozens of product enhancements, updates, and fixes, without any downtime, drama, or negative consequence. It’s all upside for our customers, and we couldn’t be happier to share in this accomplishment with OMI.”



For more information, please contact Spiro Skias, Director of Product Marketing for ClarionDoor , at 814-853-7045 or spiro.skias@clariondoor.com , or visit the company website at www.clariondoor.com .

About Oregon Mutual Insurance Company

Established in 1894, Oregon Mutual Insurance is the oldest independent mutual insurance company west of the Mississippi, and serves the personal, business, and farm insurance needs of its members in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. Oregon Mutual captures the pioneering spirit of the west and provides a financial stability to its members and communities.

About ClarionDoor

ClarionDoor is the leading provider of cloud-based distribution solutions for insurance, delivering enterprise-grade rating, quoting, and policy issuance for all lines and geographies. Built on standards-based web services and best-in-class user interfaces, ClarionDoor’s proven software-as-a-service products have delivered millions of accurate real-time quotes for dozens for insurance organizations.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a6b1194-1d36-4b29-b509-0d6a4589de5f

Michael DeGusta Michael DeGusta, CEO at ClarionDoor



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.